Were America’s war profiteers the ultimate conquerors of battle-battered Afghanistan?

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 20 (IPS) – As the 20-year-old occupation of Afghanistan ended last week, heavy casualties were suffered by many, including the United States, forces Afghan soldiers and the country’s civilian population. .

But perhaps there was an undisputed winner in this trillion dollar extravaganza worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster: the military-industrial complex that continued to fuel American and Afghan fighters in the longest war in history. the United States.

US President Joe Biden, in a White House statement last week, was adamantly clear: “We have spent over a trillion dollars. We have trained and equipped an Afghan military force of about 300,000 men. Incredibly well equipped. A force larger than the armed forces of many of our NATO allies. “

“We gave them all the tools they could need. We paid their salaries, maintained their air force, which the Taliban does not have. We provided close air support. We gave them every chance to determine their own future.

“What we couldn’t provide them was the will to fight for that future,” he said.

Of the $ 1 trillion, $ 83 billion has been spent on the military, at a rate of over $ 4.0 billion annually, mostly on the purchase of weapons from the defense industry American, as well as for maintenance, service and training.

The Afghan debacle also claimed the lives of 2,400 US troops and more than 3,800 US private security contractors, as well as more than 100,000 Afghan civilians.

Norman Solomon, Executive Director, Institute for Public Accuracy and National Director, RootsAction.org told IPS that to varying degrees the real losers are everyone but war profiteers.

America’s military-industrial complex thrives on the organized slaughter we call the “war,” and the 20-year war on Afghanistan, courtesy of American taxpayers, has been a huge mess for many. military contractors and wealthy investors, he stressed. outside.

The colloquial phrase “do a murder” is all too appropriate here, he argued, because it is what many American companies have done over the past two decades as part of the so-called “war on terror” that the US government launched in October 2001 with its attack on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, “senior officials and wealthy Afghan government looters who fled the country in recent days have also been the big winners.”

“They lived on the hog for two decades and are now running away with what they were able to siphon off and keep as personal wealth,” said author of Salomon, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death “.

All in all, it is an unspeakably vile and truly obscene reality that George W. Bush and his bipartisan accomplices in Washington set in motion in the fall of 2001. They “won” an extremely pernicious game for themselves then. that so many people have suffered tremendously as a direct result, Solomon said.

“Sadly, NATO countries have served as catalysts in this terrible, protracted massacre which has ravaged much of Afghanistan and its people. Under another name, the mixture of war and so-called political cunning that accompanied the US-led war on Afghanistan has proven to be a long-term sadistic exercise in narcissism, stupidity and greed, ” did he declare.

Since fiscal year (FY) 2010, the United States has provided more than $ 3.2 billion to the Afghan Air Force (AAF), including nearly $ 1 billion for equipment and aircraft. Yet equipment, maintenance, logistical difficulties and defections continued to plague the Air Force, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), which prepares reports for members and committees of the US Congress.

The AAF was equipped with around 104 aircraft, including four C-130 transport planes and 46 Mi-17 helicopters (Russian-made). The target size of its fleet was 140 aircraft in total. The US Department of Defense procurement for the 56 Mi-17 AAF was mainly implemented.

The AAF also took delivery of the first eight of 20 A-29 Super Tucano planes, MD-530 helicopters and 3 Cheetah helicopters donated by India, all of which will be inherited by the Taliban.

Asked about winners and losers, Alon Ben-Meir, professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University (NYU), told IPS: “Needless to say the Taliban are the ultimate victors.”

In the process of the 20 Years War, however, there is no doubt that the Military Industrial Complex certainly benefited from the ongoing war, which to some extent explains why the US military continued to support the pursuit. of war despite the chain of errors that plagued the United States from day one, he said.

He also underlined that the military-industrial complex has also benefited, in particular because “traditionally, our soldiers like to win wars rather than end them indecisively or lose them completely”.

Another winner at this point, he said, would be China, which will unquestionably capitalize on the US withdrawal and engage the Taliban without demanding any kind of domestic reform.

Unlike the United States, he noted, China never conditions its support on any change in the domestic policies of the countries concerned. The biggest loser, however, in this sad situation is obviously the Afghan people, especially girls and women.

“We can only hope that the Taliban change their traditional position on restricting girls and women in school and in the workplace, and allow them to seek education and employment opportunities, and become contributors to the well-being and well-being of the country, ”said Dr. Ben Meir.

The 20-year-long battle pitted approximately 75,000 Taliban fighters against more than 300,000 Afghan forces armed and trained by the United States.

As a fighting force, the Taliban captured the besieged country without the traditional weapons of war, including sophisticated fighter jets, helicopter gunships, missiles, or warships, which are an integral part of most engaged armies. in conflicts.

A motley guerrilla force, the Taliban relied heavily on small arms, AK-47 assault rifles, artillery, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – and several suicide bombers.

U.S.-trained Afghan military forces were all but beaten to a standstill or fled their posts abandoning their weapons, including American-made M-16 rifles and Humvees that fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Dr Natalie J. Goldring, senior researcher and adjunct full professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, told IPS that the US government has invested time and an immense treasure in his invasion of Afghanistan, a war that should never have taken place.

“American arms manufacturers have profited from the sale of arms that have been used in Afghanistan. Yet these arms suppliers are not held accountable for the use – and misuse – of the arms they sell, ”she noted.

Due to the lack of accountability, they may appear to be the only “winners” on the American side of the conflict. They sell the guns to the US government without considering the apparent risks of doing so, make their money and move on to the next sales opportunity, said Dr Goldring, visiting professor of practice in the Washington DC program at Duke University. Yet the “victory” of the arms manufacturers comes at the expense of American military and civilian personnel. Years before the recent collapse of the Afghan government, for example, Taliban forces routinely captured US military materiel and used it against our forces.

With the fall of the Afghan government, some of these weapons are also likely to be sold or donated to forces outside of Afghanistan, exacerbating the risk of US weapons being used against our own military or civilian personnel, the said. Dr Goldring, who also represents the Acronym Institute at the UN on Conventional Arms and Arms Trade Issues.

Meanwhile, a analysis of social media images, corroborated by The New York Times, shows that since the start of the Taliban offensive in May, they have captured at least 24 of the approximately 200 Afghan Air Force planes, including helicopters provided by the United States. United and a light attack aircraft.

The Taliban is unlikely to be able to operate these planes without their own air force. Most abandoned helicopters are damaged or mechanically unable to fly. Experts say those that can fly require extensive maintenance and skilled pilots, the Times said.

What may be of greater benefit to the Taliban are the hundreds of Humvees and vans they have captured, as well as countless caches of weapons and ammunition. In videos on social media, Taliban insurgents showed off their newly acquired weapons and vehicles.

Thalif Deen, editor-in-chief at the United Nations Bureau of Inter Press Service (IPS) news agency, is a former director of foreign military markets at Defense Marketing Services; Senior Defense Analyst at Forecast International; and Middle East / Africa Military Writer at Jane’s Information Group.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram