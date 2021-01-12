World
Welcome Brexit – Now Give Us Your Sandwich – Times of India
AMSTERDAM: The British arriving in the Netherlands since the start of the year have found that leaving the European Union might have cost them more than they thought, including their lunch.
The ferry passengers had ham sandwiches and canned sardines confiscated by customs officials at Dutch ports, due to strict rules on the import of meat, fruit, vegetables and fish from third countries.
“Do you have meat on all the bread?” Asks a Dutch customs officer of a man who has just arrived in Hook of Holland harbor, waving his sandwich wrapped in foil.
“Yeah? OK, so we take them all, I’m sorry. Welcome to the Brexi, Sir. ”
Travel Brittany in the Netherlands has been limited in the first two weeks of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Dutch customs office expects friction to increase as the number of travelers increases.
“If the COVID measures are relaxed, we will definitely see the number of passengers increase, and that could very well lead to more irritation,” said customs team chief Rien de Ruijter.
British citizens and not just their sandwiches were also denied access to the Netherlands.
Due to the pandemic, all foreigners are advised to refrain from traveling to the Netherlands unless absolutely necessary, but those from outside the EU may be refused entry if they do not. have no urgent reason to travel.
Since January 1, more than 80 Britons have been refused entry to the Netherlands for this reason, mainly from AmsterdamSchiphol Airport, Dutch military police spokesman Mike Hofman told Reuters.
“This is the new reality,” said Hofman. “Not everyone seems to have realized what Brexit really means. We hope it will sink.”
