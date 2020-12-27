Welcome a new year at an old festival in Pakistan

Their faith is often compared to an ancient form of Hinduism, but the origins of Kalash are a mystery. Some believe they are descended from the forces of Alexander the Great; other anthropologists claim they are migrants from neighboring Afghanistan.

Their religion incorporates animistic traditions of nature worship as well as a pantheon of gods, whose members in some cases resemble the Vedic gods of ancient India. The chief among the Kalash gods is Balumain, the lord of the sky, to whom the festival is dedicated.

For the Kalash, cleanliness and holiness are inextricably linked. The areas of villages and valleys where they live are designated “pure” and their access is sometimes restricted by gender or may require prior ritual bathing. The Kalash believe that places and people are more likely to be visited by Balumain than after they have been cleansed and sanctified.

During the year, Kalash women are to bathe and wash their clothes and dishes away from home. During their period and during childbirth, they stay in menstruation huts. These are community spaces that are the exclusive domain of women, unlike the huts found elsewhere in the region, particularly in Nepal, where women are left alone and die after being exposed and other causes every year.

As the Chawmos festival begins each December, women participate in a purification ritual. Held in a temple, known as a jester, or in an open space away from their homes, women and girls hold bread that has been baked for them by male family members.

A male relative then sprinkles them with water and the waves scorching juniper branches above their heads. Only then will women be able to move freely between villages and houses in the valley to participate in the festivities.