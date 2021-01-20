Wednesday morning press briefing: Blitz on Trump’s age

The Guardian

The move would mean the United States could assign responsibility for the death to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the recent documentary The Dissident. Photograph: AP The Biden administration will declassify an intelligence report into the Saudi government’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Avril Haines, who has been appointed director of national intelligence. The move means the United States will likely officially place responsibility for Khashoggi’s brutal murder on the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi, a Washington Post reporter and resident of the United States who wrote critical articles on the Saudi crown prince, was assassinated by Saudi agents inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. As media reported stated that the U.S. intelligence community was determined to have confidence that Prince Mohammed ordered the murder, that assessment was never officially declared. The crown prince has denied ordering the murder. Since then, Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz and other human rights activists have called on Biden to release the confidential report on the murder, saying it was the first step in seeking accountability. At Haines’ confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said if she was confirmed as a new DNI, she would have the opportunity to “immediately” turn the page on ” excessive secrecy “and” the anarchy “of the Trump administration, and submit an unclassified report on” who was responsible “for the murder of Khashoggi, as required by a February 2020 law that the Trump administration has in fact blocked . When asked if she would release the report, Haines replied, “Yes, senator, absolutely. We will follow the law. In a statement, Wyden praised the move, saying it was “refreshing to hear a direct commitment to obey the law” from Haines. Avril Haines, director of national intelligence candidate Biden, said if confirmed, she would provide Congress with an unclassified report on Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. pic.twitter.com/ocPUsJUeti – NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2021 Bruce Riedel, former CIA analyst and director of the Brookings Institution, said: “This is a useful way to ask the question of the accountability of the murder of Khashoggi in the public domain at the start of the new administration. One of the most ardent advocates for justice for the murder, Agnès Callamard, also welcomed the decision, saying the information would provide “the essential missing piece of the puzzle of Jamal Khashoggi’s execution.” Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, said she hoped other information would also come to light, such as new details on the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s remains, and whether a risk assessment already had carried out by the United States to find out whether Khashoggi was in danger before his trip to Turkey. Callamard, who will be appointed Amnesty International’s new chief later this year, also spoke of other threats allegedly made against human rights defenders and former Saudi officials in Canada and Norway by the prince’s agents. Mohammed, who have been called a “death squad” in media reports. “At some point, if the US intelligence service has information on these agents, then I think they should really make that information available to the public,” Callamard said. The release of the Khashoggi report will also raise a host of new questions for the United States and Saudi Arabia. “If the document calls MBS responsible for the murder, it will raise the question of what Biden is going to do to hold him accountable?” Riedel said. During the 2020 election campaign, Biden launched scathing attacks on the crown prince, saying Saudi Arabia should be treated as “an outcast.” The Biden administration is expected to seek to curb arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but it could also take more targeted action against Prince Mohammed, including financial sanctions.