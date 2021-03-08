Weapons suppliers shirk responsibility for world’s worst humanitarian disaster in Yemen

A woman from Aden, Yemen, prepares food in a settlement for people who have fled their homes due to insecurity. Credit: AOCHA/ Giles Clarke

UNITED NATIONS, March 08 (IPS) – The United Nations has named the deaths and devastation in war-ravaged Yemen as the “world’s worst humanitarian disaster”, caused mainly by widespread airstrikes against civilians by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United States. United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But rarely, if ever, has the world denounced major arms dealers, including the United States and the United Kingdom, for more than 100,000 murders since 2015 – despite accusations of “war crimes” by the organizations. defense of human rights.

The killings are due to airstrikes on weddings, funerals, private homes, villages and schools. In addition, more than 130,000 have died largely from war-related shortages of food and medical care.

Saudi Arabia, which had the dubious distinction of being the world’s largest arms importer in 2015-19, increased its imports by 130% from the previous five-year period, and accounted for 12% of all global arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

And despite concerns in the US and UK over Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Yemen, the two countries continued to export arms to Saudi Arabia – 73% of arms imports from Saudi Arabia from the United States and 13% from the United Kingdom.

But the newly inaugurated Biden administration last month threatened to halt some of the U.S. arms sales offered by the former Trump administration, which had a politically and militarily comfortable relationship with the Saudis.

Pending sales include $ 478 million in precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia and $ 23 billion in arms sales to the UAE, including 50 F-35 fighter jets and 18 Reaper drones.

Dr Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco and founding director of the Middle East Studies program, said IPS Biden’s decision to cut direct support for the Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen was long overdue.

The US Congress, he said, tried to cut that assistance last year by passing a ban by a large bipartisan majority. Trump, however, declared a state of emergency overturning legislative power.

“Sadly, Biden has pledged to (continue) to provide weapons in order to support what he calls Saudi Arabia’s defense needs against alleged Iranian aggression, despite the fact that the military budget of the Saudi Arabia is five times that of Iran and is therefore perfectly capable of defending itself, ”he stressed.

Biden also pledged help to protect the kingdom from attacks by Houthi rebels, who occasionally launched rockets at Saudi Arabia, but only in retaliation for the massive Saudi attacks on Yemen.

Further, “Biden called for continued support for Saudi counterterrorism operations, which is concerning given the tendency of the monarchy to portray even nonviolent opponents as terrorists,” said Dr Zunes, who is recognized as the ‘one of the country’s leading researchers in the American environment. East policy and is a senior policy analyst for the Foreign Policy in Focus project at the Institute for Policy Studies.

Along with Biden’s refusal to impose sanctions on Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (known as MBS), “despite recognition of his key role in the murder of a prominent US-backed journalist as well as his Conciliation telephone conversation with King Salman last month raises serious questions. as to whether Biden is really interested in standing up to the Saudi regime, ”he argued.

Credit: YPN, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Dr Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect, a human rights organization that works to prevent war crimes and other atrocities around the world, told IPS that the massive humanitarian crisis in Yemen is not the result of an earthquake or some other natural disaster; it is completely man-made.

“The famine is the result of airstrikes and a merciless war that has completely destroyed people’s lives,” he added. The bottom line is that the United States should not sell arms to any state responsible for atrocities in Yemen, he said.

Time and time again, he said, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been responsible for war crimes.

“The United States is complicit in these crimes if it continues to supply the bombs, drones and fighter jets used to bomb Yemeni civilians,” said Dr Adams, whose Global Responsibility Center to Protect led. advocacy with the UN Security Council since the war. in Yemen began, claiming that impunity for war crimes committed by all sides has created the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

In an opinion piece last month, Dr. Alon Ben-Meir, professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University, wrote “Countless Yemeni children die of hunger and disease as the world shamelessly watches in silence, as if this is just a horror story from a different time and place far away,” where a country is ravaged by a senseless and impossible to win war while a whole generation perishes before our eyes ”.

Those at the top who fight war destroy the very people they want to rule; they are the evil that blooms on apathy and cannot last without it, he added.

“What is left for them to rule? Twenty million Yemenis are starving, one million children are infected with cholera, and hundreds of thousands of little boys and girls are starving – dying, leaving no trace and no trace to tell the world they were never here. And the poorest country on planet Earth is still in ruins and in desperation, Dr Ben-Meir said.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council * (NRC): 4 million people have been displaced by war since 2015; 66% of the population of Yemen – more than 20 million people – need some form of help; The half of the population – 16 million – will be hungry this year.

More than 5 million people are estimated to be one step away from famine; Alone half of health establishments and two-thirds of schools are currently operating; The water infrastructure operates at less than 5% efficiency.

The war killed directly more than 100,000 people; Another 130,000 died from “indirect causes” such as food shortages and health crises; Average a child dies every 10 minutes preventable causes.

Funding cuts mean that 9 million people have seen their food aid cut by half, and 15 major cities have reduced water supplies. And NRC alone had to reduce food rations to 360,000 people.

At a high-level United Nations event for Yemen on March 1, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his appeal: “We need $ 3.85 billion this year to support 16 million Yemenis in the country. edge of disaster ”.

Stressing that more than 20 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, with women and children among the hardest hit, he said more than 16 million people are expected to go hungry this year. and that nearly 50,000 Yemenis are already dying of hunger in conditions bordering on famine. .

But following the conference, Guterres called the outcome “disappointing” because pledges, which stood at $ 1.7 billion, were lower than what had been received for the humanitarian response plan in the year. last, and a billion less than what was promised in 2019.

* Sources of figures include: UNOCHA, UNICEF, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Initiative, Armed Conflict Location and Events Data Project (ACLED), World Food Program

