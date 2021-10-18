We will never give up the fight for slavery reparations, say Caribbean Rastafarians

Ras Bongo Wisely Tafari (far right) holds the CARICOM symbol of the restorative justice movement, the reparations stick, in Castries, Saint Lucia. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

DOMINICA, Oct 18 (IPS) – Rastafarian organizations in the Caribbean are determined that the issue of reparations for slavery emerge from the COVID-19 eclipse.

As the world grapples with the impacts of efforts to contain the spread of the virus and regional governments grapple with vaccine reluctance and a wave of disinformation, issues not directly related to COVID-19 have had to be temporarily put to rest. next to.

However, the members of the Caribbean Rastafari Organization are determined to keep the slavery reparations movement in the minds of citizens and on the agenda of policy makers.

“Since emancipation in 1834, our ancestors have called for reparations. Some leaders heeded the call, some ignored it, but the Rastafarian nation since its inception has called for reparations, and until today we are on this platform, ”the Rastafarian told IPS. President of the Caribbean Rastafarian Organization, Burnet Sealy. .

Sealy is known as Ras Bongo Wisely Tafari – as part of an initiative by members of the Rastafarian faith to change colonial names given at birth and advance the internal healing aspect of the mending process.

He is a member of the Saint Lucia Reparations Committee, one of the 15 national reparations organizations in the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) block.

In 2013, the group of nations created the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC), a body to advance the “moral, ethical and legal” case for restorative justice for organizations in the Caribbean Community. .

The CRC is chaired by Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

“It is the greatest crime ever committed against humanity – a crime whose mischief and suffering continue to haunt humanity in the 21st century. A crime that has anchored the 21st century in a legacy of untold human suffering, and there is no carpet in the world big enough to sweep that aside, ”Sir Hilary said in an online discussion on the day of remembrance of the slave trade earlier this year.

The movement for reparations in the Caribbean has grown and diminished over the past decade. Changes in administration in some islands, along with the ensuing changes in political stance and budget priorities, mean that funding for national committees has also been faltering.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent limitations on movement and in-person gatherings have added another barrier to movement.

However, Ras Bongo Wisely Tafari says that despite the challenges, the Rastafarian movement remains determined to to heal from the effects of slavery.

“Repairs cannot die,” he told IPS.

“We have educated the masses on what reparations are. People think repair is all about the money, but we let them know that is not true. Reparations really means repairing the damage caused by the transatlantic slave trade and slavery, continuing colonial rule. The damage has been done mentally, physically, spiritually, financially, culturally.

CARICOM, home to around 16 million people, is waging its reparations battle under a 10-point plan. Signed in 2013, the plan provides for:

• A full and formal apology for slavery by European governments; • A repatriation program to resettle the descendants of the more than 10 million Africans who were forcibly transported to the Caribbean; • An indigenous peoples development program to begin the healing of the genocide on the indigenous populations of the Caribbean; • The creation of cultural institutions such as museums and research centers; • A program to address the public health crisis includes the African descent population in the Caribbean, which has the highest incidence of hypertension and type 2 diabetes in the world. Regional health experts and historians say this is directly linked to “the nutritional experience, physical and emotional brutality, and general stress profiles associated with slavery, genocide and apartheid”; • Programs to eradicate the high levels of illiteracy resulting from slavery; • The establishment of an African Knowledge Program; • Psychological rehabilitation programs; • Technology transfer; • Debt cancellation.

“The argument has been won that restorative justice is inevitable. The question is how to best achieve this. Who should have the authority to conceptualize and structure it and how to ensure that, although it has a restorative function, it also at the same time creates a greater sense of justice and humanity in the world? Explains Beckles.

The road to restorative justice has been difficult to conceptualize in the Caribbean, and in the face of issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss and a global pandemic, reparations for slavery often crumble on the priority list. governments.

For champions of the cause, however, the commitment is unwavering.

“It is our responsibility to maintain this focus of our ancestors and to ensure that we have reparations,” Ras Bongo Wisely Tafari told IPS.

“This is not a quick fix. It’s a long journey, but we refuse to give up. We will never give up the fight. Repairs are essential.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram