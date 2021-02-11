‘We will be left without families’: fear in Ethiopian Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – As Eritrean soldiers looted the border town of Rama in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a house became a dispensary for frightened residents seeking medicine in the midst of war. In return, they shared details of the killings in neighboring communities. An American nurse visiting her family listened in shock.

Now, after escaping to her home in Colorado, she struggled to estimate the death toll. “I don’t know, 1,000?” she told The Associated Press. “It was a lot, just in the rural areas.” She has not been able to join her parents since she left.

If the fighting does not end soon, she said, “we will be left without families.”

Rare testimonials shed light on the grim conflict in Tigray, which is largely cut off from the world as the fighting enters a fourth month in a region of 6 million people. Ethiopian forces and allied fighters are pursuing the former fugitive rulers of Tigray who have long dominated the Ethiopian government. Each side sees the other as illegitimate after last year’s national elections were postponed and Tigray has held firm.

Soldiers of Neighboring Eritrea, a secret nation and enemy of the former rulers of Tigray, is deeply involved, although Ethiopia and Eritrea deny their presence. This week, the European Union joined the United States in urging Eritrea to withdraw its forces, saying they would “commit atrocities and exacerbate ethnic violence”.

With journalists banned, uneven communications, and the international community unable to investigate atrocities firsthand, it is difficult to verify testimony. But their details are consistent with those that describe an area where the health system is largely destroyed, large rural areas remain out of reach and Red Cross officials warn that thousands of people could starve to death.

Once Tigray reopens, people will be shocked, said Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs official for the opposition Salsay Woyane Tigray party who, along with two others, estimates more than 52,000 civilians have died. He told the AP that they had attempted to collect data from witnesses in every administrative area in the region.

“We have thousands of names,” said Hailu, who has spent weeks hiding on the outskirts of Tigray’s capital, Mekele, listening to the shelling and gunfire. He said a relative had been killed.

“This is the least documented war,” Hailu said. “The world will apologize to the people of Tigray, but it will be too late.”

Although aid delivery is slowly starting to improve, it is being challenged.

A woman from Tigray, a student in Europe, said Ethiopian authorities began arriving at her family’s border village with much-needed food, but withholding it from families suspected of having links to fighters tiger. She is not the first to make this statement.

“If you don’t bring your father, your brothers, you don’t get help, you will starve,” she said after talking with her sister about the events in the administrative area of ​​Irob . Like others, she spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for her family.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, and Tigray state of emergency official Redwan Hussein did not answer questions.

The student also learned that her uncle and two nephews were killed by Eritrean soldiers during a recent holiday rally. The Irob Advocacy Association, relying on witnesses who reached towns with telephone service, listed 59 victims in total.

“I am so ashamed of my government,” the student said, and began to cry. Like many other members of the diaspora, she scours social networks in search of information. “I’m worried if someone in my family dies, I’ll find out on Facebook.”

People who have contacted the outside world are frustrated at how little they know about the conflict.

“The north is dying,” said a man from Irob who reached Mekele last month. “I firmly believe that there is a campaign to target people. All public and private institutions are looted. The north is occupied by Eritrean soldiers, he said. This is confirmed even by Tigray’s new interim government, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The woman who left Rama for the United States described a difficult world where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers both seemed to be in command.

Eritrean soldiers came to her family’s home several times to ransack it, she said. At first, they were looking for jewelry, cell phones and money. Later they took whatever they could find.

“If they found a spoon, they would even take the spoon,” she says.

Some soldiers admitted they were from Eritrea, she said, and they assumed everyone in Tigray had received military training as they did in what human rights groups did. call it one of the most repressive states in the world.

For two and a half months, she hid inside like many residents of Tigray, afraid of being raped, shot “for no reason” or, like her brother, beaten. The soldiers said they had come for “Debretsion”, the fugitive regional leader.

She could tell which towns in Tigray were being looted from the names written on vehicles, even ambulances, driven through Rama on their way to Eritrea, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) away.

She finally left when her mother said, “You are not going to die here.” She walked for 11 hours on rural trails to the town of Adwa, then found transportation to Mekele. Ethiopian soldiers occupied some checkpoints, she said, and Eritrean soldiers occupied others.

“On the way, you could see a lot of destroyed buildings,” she said. “You couldn’t see anyone in the towns, everything was quiet.

In Mekele, despite showing his US passport, he was asked for his local identity card. “I was like, I don’t live here, I’m an American citizen,” she said, her voice starting to shake. “I was so scared.”

Like other Tigrayans trying to fly from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, she was questioned and feared she might not be able to board. She arrived in the United States last month.

Others from Tigray who have arrived in Addis Ababa but do not hold foreign passports are trying to hide their ethnicity amid reports of arrests and harassment.

“I’m in the middle of Ethiopia and I can’t go anywhere,” said Danait, who was from Mekele and only gave her first name out of concern for those close to her in Axum, Shire and other towns in Tigray. that she still cannot reach. phone. “No, I don’t feel safe.”