“We want billions of dollars to heal our wounds”

Historians call the period 1904-08 in what is now Namibia the first genocide of the 20th century

Between the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the lush golden dunes of the Namibian coast lie the grounds of a former German concentration camp.

It was here, at the turn of the 20th century, that the Ovaherero and Nama peoples were subjected to sexual violence, forced labor, and horrific medical experiments. Many died of illness and exhaustion.

Uahimisa Kaapehi says her heart is heavy on the remains of her ancestors.

He is from the Ovaherero ethnic group and is also a municipal councilor for the town of Swakopmund, where many atrocities have taken place.

Mr. Kaapehi explains that what happened generations ago still has a profound impact on his livelihoods.

“Our wealth was taken, the farms, the cattle, everything, I wasn’t supposed to go through this while I was speaking,” he says.

“And we – as Ovaherero and Nama – are not supposed to suffer.”

Uahimisa Kaapehi calls German colony “joke of the century”

Historians have called what happened between 1904 and 1908, in what is now Namibia, the first genocide of the 20th century.

It was when German colonial forces displaced and killed thousands of Ovaherero and Nama after an uprising against the colonial rulers.

It is estimated that 60,000 Ovaherero, over 80% of the total population of the ethnic group in the region, and 10,000 Nama, 50% of its population, were killed during this period.

In May, the German government for the first time officially recognized the atrocities of the colonial era.

He recognized the massacres as genocide, pledging to make “a gesture to recognize the immense suffering inflicted”. But Germany did not qualify this gesture of reparations.

“We want land”

It stood at 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.3 billion; £ 930 million). It is understood that the sum will be paid over 30 years and should primarily benefit the descendants of the Ovaherero and the Nama.

Colonial forces brutally suppressed Ovaherero and Nama uprisings

But descendants, including Mr Kaapei, don’t believe the deal is a sincere apology for what happened.

“It was the joke of the century,” he says.

“We want our land. Money is nothing.

“We want them [the German government] come and apologize. The money is just used to say what they did to us wrong.

“And we don’t want a peanut. We want trillions. We want trillions that can heal our wounds.”

Mr Kaapehi says his ethnic group has lost a century of traditions, culture and livelihoods – and it is impossible to put a price on it.

The land and natural resources that were taken cemented her family in generational poverty.

Activists believe it is only fair if the German government redeems the ancestral lands now in the hands of the German-speaking community and returns them to the descendants Ovaherero and Nama.

“Remove the knife”

Yet the extent of reparations extends beyond Germany and Namibia – and could set a precedent for other countries with colonial past.

Captives captured after Ovaherero’s rebellion have been killed or subjected to appalling brutality

US academics Kirsten Mullen and Sandy Darity, who support reparations for descendants of the slave trade, argue that this tends to mean that any concessions made are likely to be small – and only given as a last resort.

In their book From Here to Equality, they refer to American human rights activist Malcolm X, who said: “You don’t put a knife in the back of a nine inch man and then put it on the back. pull back six inches and say you’re making progress. “

In the case of Germany and Namibia, Ms Mullen and Mr Darity agree that “development aid” does not necessarily count as healing from the knife wound – it is only the recovery. first stage.

“Removing the knife isn’t repairs, but it’s essential. But it’s not repairs. The act of repair is healing the wound,” says Darity.

“And so if you look at these development funds as a form of knife withdrawal, then they’re not reparations,” Mr. Darity said.

There is also a certain irony in the reparations debate in Namibia, given that Germany actually set a precedent in the 1890s.

German historian Horst Drechsler notes that before the genocide, Germany demanded reparations from the Ovaherero and Nama communities after staging an uprising against the colonialists.

This must have been given in cattle – around 12,000 animals – estimated by German-American historian Thomas Craemer to be the modern equivalent of $ 1.2-8.8 million, which he said should be added to the repairs.

For Mr Craemer, who specializes in repairs, Pandora’s box is now open – and he says more extensive repairs to be paid for by other former colonial powers are only a matter of time.

This is in part due to the changing demographics of majority white countries in the West, where a more diverse population will force governments to deal with grievances of the past.

“People are not [only] determined by the group to which they belong. It is possible that people feel an emotional solidarity with those who have been affected by historical injustice, ”Mr. Craemer said.

“Even though they themselves are part of the group that did the injustice.”

