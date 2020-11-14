We support Afghan academics and students under attack

We, the undersigned international academic community, express our condemnation of the recent attacks on students and faculty in Afghanistan. These brutal attacks are part of a series of violent attacks against innocent civilians in Afghanistan who bear the brunt of a protracted war.

Monday, November 2, three activists stormed Kabul University and indiscriminately shot students and professors. The attack lasted six hours, killing at least 35 people and injuring 50 others. Kabul University is the main academic institution in Afghanistan, the oldest and largest campus in the country with over 25,000 students. It was the second attack inside an educational institution in just over a week in Kabul. On October 24, a suicide bomber attacked Kawsar-e Danesh, a tutoring center located in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood, killing 43 people and injuring 57 others. These two recent attacks represent a direct threat by extremist groups to a generation of students and scholars who yearn for a better future for their country.

As international researchers, we are outraged by the attacks on universities and educational institutions in Afghanistan. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and with all Afghans who risk their lives to continue their education in conditions of war, violence and insecurity. Students and educators must be assured of safety and security while attending school, without any threat or fear to their lives and to be able to work, study and learn in a protected and safe environment.

We condemn any form of harm caused to students and teachers by all actors involved in the war in Afghanistan.

We call on the Afghan government, the United States, the European Union, countries in the region, international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to use their influence to:

Investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of these indiscriminate and calculated attacks against civilian populations and protected sites, such as universities and educational centers.

Protect the rights of students and teachers and create concrete measures to protect and reduce the risk of attacks against all educational institutions in Afghanistan.

Hold all actors involved in the war in Afghanistan accountable and put pressure on them to comply with the Geneva Convention and respect the lives of civilians during the war.

Investigate and ensure that all sources of support for violent extremism in Afghanistan cease.

Unite the international community against threats to civilian life, for example by working with the media to publicly recognize and condemn violent actions that endanger the safety and security of the Afghan people.

Work with all stakeholders, such as non-governmental organizations and civil society in Afghanistan, to ensure the continuity of safe education without fear of violence or attack.

Include the right to education and physical safety of students and educators as an urgent measure in the ongoing peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

Signatories:

Noam Chomsky, Laureate Professor, University of Arizona, Institute Professor Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

Dr AG Ravan Farhadi, Professor Emeritus and Former Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations

Dr Victoria Fontan, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Professor of Peace, American University of Afghanistan (AUF), Afghanistan

Dr M Nazif M Shahrani, Professor of Anthropology, Central Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA

Wali Ahmadi, Professor of Near Eastern Studies, University of California, Berkeley, USA

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.