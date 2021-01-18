We need a coordinated global effort to ensure equal access to safe and effective vaccines

GENEVA, Jan. 18 (IPS) – Ilze Brands Kehris is Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights at the head of the United Nations Office for Human Rights in New York. Address of an online event organized by the Danish Institute for Human Rights in collaboration with the Third Inter-Sessional Meeting on Human Rights and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development One year after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, countries around the world continue to face alarming levels of pressure on their health and social services. Education and other essential rights, such as water and sanitation, have been seriously compromised.

Inequalities and poverty have worsened with devastating impact on the most vulnerable and marginalized individuals and communities. Many other rights have come under additional pressure.

The crisis has demanded the taking of necessary and proportionate measures to contain the pandemic, but we have also seen the imposition of opportunistic or unintentional restrictions on public freedoms, threats to privacy, a restriction on freedom of expression, a overrun of emergency powers and severe security responses.

It is essential that the pandemic be defeated with a sense of humanity that respects human dignity and human rights for all.

Above all, in the future in the recovery process, we have a unique, if not historic, opportunity to change course and rebuild more sustainable, human rights-based, socially just and equitable economies and societies, as envisaged by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This is also what the Secretary-General’s Call to Action on Human Rights calls for all of us – intensified and joint efforts to put rights squarely at the heart of sustainable development.

To recover better, a new social contract will be needed that reduces inequalities and prioritizes the realization of economic, social and cultural rights for all. One of the first steps governments should take should be to reverse chronic underinvestment in public services.

Prioritizing resources to social protection, health and education systems is an investment in the future sustainability of our societies.

Food, health, education and social security cannot remain privileges only for those who can afford it; they are and must be considered as fundamental human rights to which all are entitled, without discrimination.

This is a decisive moment for considering economic, social and cultural rights as legally binding commitments, as essential benchmarks of social policy, directly linked to the achievement of a rapid and sustainable recovery.

To better recover, we will also need a coordinated global effort to ensure equal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that can be distributed to all who need them.

In this context, we must strengthen international cooperation and ensure development assistance and debt relief to reduce inequalities within and between countries and facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

To move forward, we need to reset our economies, as well as the global debt and financial architecture, to put the protection of human rights, including the right to development, at the heart of economic policies and choices.

International financial institutions should be encouraged to promote fiscal and political space for economic, social and cultural rights as an essential element of economic recovery and economic viability.

Our office, OHCHR, has stepped up its work on economic and social rights and supporting the implementation of the SDGs, through its Surge initiative. This initiative further strengthened the Office’s capacity to work on a human rights-based economy in support of the state’s efforts to “build back better”.

The Surge team worked with states to foster transformative economies, providing advice on the human rights impact of economic reforms and austerity policies, as well as on strategies to ensure “ “ minimum core obligations ” on economic and social rights and link them to national SDGs and development. plans.

In this context, OHCHR provided seed funding to 20 field presences to strengthen sector analysis and interventions in the context of the UN COVID-19 response and recovery to assess the most vulnerable and ensure that no one is left behind.

Disaggregated data is essential to fulfilling the international community’s pledge to “leave no one behind”. It helps states, civil society and other partners to better understand and track the progress of all groups and to develop evidence-based responses that consider, incorporate and benefit equitably all segments of society. . National human rights institutions are an essential partner in these efforts.

We have also reorganized the Universal Human Rights Index to allow states to better see the links and synergies between specific human rights obligations and SDG commitments. This aims to facilitate the efforts of states to work comprehensively towards the achievement of the two agendas, taking into account the current challenges of COVID-19.

In this context, OHCHR also continues its work on human rights indicators and promotes a human rights-based approach to data that expands disaggregation and strengthens collaboration between NHRIs and national statistical offices. , notably in Albania, Kenya, Kosovo, Liberia, Mexico, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Philippines and Uganda.

The Office is also continuing its work on human rights indicators, including SDG 16 indicators, and to guide the United Nations socio-economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our work on civic space, providing technical assistance to Member States and intensifying cooperation with national human rights institutions, civil society organizations and popular movements, including the response to COVID- 19 based on human rights, recovery and the implementation of the SDGs.

The first-ever United Nations system guidance note on protecting and promoting civic space, recently launched, will be a critical tool for United Nations country teams to support and strengthen civil society.

In addition, reports and guidance on COVID-19 prepared by OHCHR, international human rights mechanisms and other partners such as the Danish Institute contain a wealth of information relevant to implementation. of the 2030 Agenda and recovery from COVID-19.

Likewise, the Office will continue to support efforts to strengthen the participation of national human rights institutions in the implementation and reporting of the 2030 Agenda, as well as in respond to the challenges of the pandemic through human rights approaches.

Better recovery will require concerted efforts to restore confidence in governance institutions, with a renewed commitment to eliminating discrimination, promoting meaningful participation and accountability, and protecting fundamental freedoms. We need to reverse the worrying trend of shrinking civic space and create platforms – including through the use of online platforms – for meaningful participation of those affected who will help us learn from experiences, resilience, ideas, ideas and unique visions of people.

I look forward to hearing your views and practical experiences on how we can make this a reality – achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 based on international human rights standards.

