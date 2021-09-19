World
We Must See Afghan Children Like Our Children: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Declaring that children are the worst victims of any war or insurgency, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who was recently named the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocate, called for rapid and sustained efforts to protect Afghan children.
“If people or nations think these are Afghan children, and we are not going to bring peace and sustainability to this part of the world. Therefore, we must consider that Afghan children, our children and collectives rapid and sustainable efforts must be made to ensure education, health care and protection of children, ”said Satyarthi YEARS here.
He added that it is not possible for the well-being of children without engaging with whoever runs Afghanistan and that a strong message should be sent to them.
Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last month and the Afghan government collapsed.
The UNICEF (Unicef) said ten million Afghan children need immediate help because they do not have access to enough food, medicine and clean water.
UNICEF said if the current situation persists, one million children under five in Afghanistan will suffer from severe acute malnutrition, reported Tolo News.
A number of doctors say cases of malnourished children have increased over the past month.
Speaking more on Afghan children, Satyarthi said: “We must consider that Afghan children, our children, and swift and lasting collective efforts must be made to ensure education, health care and protection for children. . Not only boys but also girls And that is not possible without engaging the ruling party, so whoever runs the country, whoever runs Afghanistan, should be taken with confidence, or at least a strong message should be given to them. be addressed, that we all care about your children. And it’s not just your kids, it’s our kids. ”
After being appointed United Nations SDG Advocate, Satyarthi asserted that if the world is unable to protect and educate children, we cannot achieve any of the Sustainable Development Goals.
“It is unfortunate that the most marginalized children and the resource have not been put high on the global political and social and economic agenda. And so, the international community must now understand that if we are not able to protect, educate our children, then we will not be able to achieve any of the Sustainable Development Goals. It is therefore my mission, not only in this General Assembly but also in the future, that children must be given priority. And that means in budget allocations, policies, and social protection programs, children must get their fair share, ”he added.
Satyarthi pleaded for solutions in terms of “social world protection fund“especially for marginalized children in low income countries.
“We are calling for a Global Social Protection Fund, which prioritizes marginalized children in these developing countries, the low-income countries. So it would be on the agenda and it is quite feasible because it only requires $ 52 billion and it is not $ 52 billion equivalent to two days of spending or two days of budget, which was presented by rich countries as the COVID recovery activity last year. So it doesn’t matter. It is about prioritizing resources and therefore we are demanding, “said the Nobel laureate.
