We just learned new details about this explosive interview with Princess Diana

An independent investigation found that the BBC “failed to meet its high standards of integrity and transparency” and that journalist Martin Bashir acted “deceptively” to ensure his explosive interview from 1995 with Princess Diana. the popular Panorama interview It was the first time a member of the royal family had spoken candidly about his life in strongly negative terms – and Diana held nothing back. She said royal life had led her to bulimia and self-harm and that no one in the royal family had helped her, instead dismissing her behavior and calling her ‘unstable’. She admitted to having an affair with her riding instructor, James Hewitt. She opened up about her ex-husband Prince Charles’ longtime affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, saying, “There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded.” She also cast doubts on Charles’ ability to be king and doubted that she would ever be queen of the country, saying she “would rather be a queen of people’s hearts”. The fallout from the interview, which was watched by over 20 million people, was seismic. He secured Diana’s place in the eyes of the world as the aggrieved victim of an insensitive monarchy and torpedo public opinion of the royal family, especially Charles. And, shortly after it aired, the Queen ordered Charles and Diana, who had been separated for more than two years, to officially file for divorce. But on November 2, 2020Weeks before the 25th anniversary of the interview, the Daily Mail published a letter from Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, accusing the BBC of “pure dishonesty” and unethical behind-the-scenes maneuvering in order to to guarantee the interview. Following his public statements, the BBC launched an independent investigation into the circumstances of the interview.

Earl Spencer and his nephews Prince William and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, to her funeral on September 6, 1997.

According to the investigation, the findings of which were released Thursday, Bashir “tricked” Earl Spencer with false information into an introduction to his royal sister, which he then used to trick her into agreeing to an interview. Then, when this information first emerged, the BBC “covered up investigations into how [Bashir] ensured the interview and the correctness of the methods he used. In an effort to gain Earl Spencer’s trust, Bashir “commissioned” an unwitting BBC graphic designer to create bank documents which appeared to show that one of his former employees had been paid by a group of newspapers. The report also states that Bashir created additional bank statements which appeared to show that two of Diana’s current top collaborators were being paid by the same group of newspapers (the implication being that the payments were in exchange for selling private information to tabloids). After the meeting where Bashir showed these documents to Earl Spencer, he introduced the reporter to his royal sister. “By thus gaining access to Princess Diana, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview,” wrote Lord Dyson, the former judge who conducted the investigation.

Shortly after the interview was first broadcast, the graphic designer who produced the forged documents approached senior BBC officials to express concerns about how they might have been used, according to one. Guardian story published on April 8, 1996 – one day after the Mail on Sunday announced the existence of false documents and accused the BBC of having organized “a secret, cunning and deceptive exercise” to secure the interview. The BBC at the time conducted an internal investigation which ultimately cleared Bashir and Panorama, concluding that the documents were “in no way” used to get the princess to agree to an interview. But in his report, Lord Dyson described the BBC’s internal investigation as “woefully ineffective”. Bashir, he said, repeatedly lied to his superiors about the circumstances under which he got the interview and, among other things, the BBC did not interview Earl Spencer, but instead “accepted the account that Mr. Bashir gave them as true ”. “I have no doubts that the BBC covered up in its newspapers facts such as they could establish how Bashir got the interview,” Lord Dyson said.

The interview itself was conducted in secret; the Palace press relations team only became aware of it after it was recorded and only a handful of people at the BBC were made aware of its existence until the Panorama The episode’s air date has been set. (The BBC chair at the time, Marmaduke Hussey was reportedly “extremely unhappy” that network leaders had not told him about the program in advance.) The timing of the interview was also important. In his biography Elizabeth the Queen: the life of a modern monarch, historian Sally Bedell Smith writes that Diana “quite intentionally” waited for Prince Charles’ birthday on November 14 to notify the palace of her appearance on Panorama – and the interview itself aired on November 20, the Queen and Prince Philip’s 48th wedding anniversary. Despite the “deceptive” maneuvers behind the scenes, Lord Dyson concluded that Diana was, by the time she was first introduced to Bashir, “excited about the idea of ​​a TV interview” and “probably would have agreed to d to be interviewed by any experienced and reputable journalist she trusted even without Mr. Bashir’s intervention. “Whatever reservations she may have had about this later, Princess Diana was happy with the interview at the time,” Lord Dyson said. In one declaration, Bashir, who retired from his post as BBC religion editor Last week, apologized for forging the documents, but insisted that they “had no bearing on Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate in the interview”. He also provided the investigation with a handwritten note from Diana indicating that he had not shown her “any documents or given[n] me any information that I was not aware of before. “

Current BBC chairman Richard Sharp said the company had “wholeheartedly accepted” the report’s findings, a sentiment also expressed by current chief executive Tim Davie. “Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was enthusiastic about an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process of getting the interview was far from what the public is entitled to. ‘wait,’ Davie said. “While the BBC today has significantly better processes and procedures, the ones that existed then should have prevented the interview from being secured in this way.” “Although the BBC cannot turn the clock back after a quarter of a century, we can issue a full and unconditional apology. The BBC is offering this today. “ The BBC reported that the company sent personal letters of apology to Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Earl Spencer and Prince Charles. Earl Spencer said on Thursday that he believed his sister might still be alive if she hadn’t agreed to be interviewed by Bashir, saying his reporting tactics made Diana believe she couldn’t be trusted to his entourage. Bashir, he said, was “very good at amplifying people’s anxieties” and making it seem like he “would save you in a difficult and dangerous world.” “She didn’t know who to trust and in the end, when she passed away two years later, she was without any form of real protection.