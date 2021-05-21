‘We have no choice but to die’: experiencing an airstrike in Gaza

Things were relatively calm until 3 a.m., when a tower housing a bureau de change operated by a friend was destroyed. He had recently become engaged and had taken on debt to pay for his marriage. He had just lost everything.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict Update May 21, 2021 at 3:20 a.m. ET

I braced myself for a Palestinian response, and it came quickly, with more rockets targeting Tel Aviv and Ben-Gurion Airport, and a direct hit at an Israeli oil tank in Ashkelon.

This meant further escalation, of course. But strangely, it did not come. At 5:30 p.m., I tried to sleep. Not 20 minutes later my phone rang. He was a calling friend from Turkey, a Palestinian who had emigrated from Gaza, eager to register.

He realized I had slept and apologized, but we continued to talk. Thanks to the phone, he could hear the drones hovering. We both wondered why Israel had not retaliated. I said, “Maybe there is a truce.”

He said, “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

I wish he hadn’t said that. Moments later Gaza erupted with the most violent and powerful explosions of my life. I felt like shock waves were hitting my face and body. It was as if our neighborhood was under attack. I walked over to my window to look outside. I was scared – Israel was going wild, hitting randomly and everywhere. But the neighborhood was still standing.

I ran downstairs to my parents’ apartment. I told them I wanted to be with them because it was much safer on the first floor. My sisters, Ayda, 16, and Maysaa, 21, were crying.

My 14 year old brother, Ayman, was very scared; his face turned yellow. My mother and sisters put on scarves in case they had to run away.