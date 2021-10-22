We have heard from the public development banks, but will they have the courage to deliver?

PARIS, Oct 22 (IPS) – Public development banks have pledged to step up their actions to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, promote human rights, align their investments with the SDGs and the Paris Agreement, and to create spaces for dialogue with civil society, farmers, indigenous peoples and communities affected by the projects they finance, as banks.

These words were spoken in the beautiful setting of Villa Aurelia in Rome and inscribed in colorful ink on the Finance in Common initiative website. But will the banks really preach?

More than 500 public development banks gathered for the Finance in Common summit on October 19 and 20, a few days before the G20 summit and the COP26.

Before the summit, many civil society groups mobilized to push public development banks to put the interests of the people first and not fall back into the old economic paradigm of perpetual growth.

On paper, we all seem to agree that transformative change towards sustainability and resilience is paramount, but does the development finance community really have what it takes to change the status quo? We know that our current global challenges cannot be resolved until the banks meet again next year.

But we demand that public development banks do not slap each other on the back. Now is the time to show results. As one panelist put it: “The diagnosis is there, the studies are there, now what we really need to do is put it all into action”.

Therefore, next year, we hope to see not only announcements made by high level representatives based at the head office in gray suits, we would like to hear from those on the ground, how the projects worked out for them and for their communities; and what we can learn from it to improve the bank’s investments in the future.

Public development banks must create spaces for inclusive dialogue with civil society and groups generally excluded from the decision-making table. Actions must be visible and interactions transparent.

Meeting today’s challenges requires bold action, new partnerships and a renewal of trust. As leader of civil society and president of Forus, Iara Pietricovsky, from Brazil, said during the opening session “respect for people and the environment is not negotiable, if we don’t want to leave anyone aside ”, and“ no one can meet these challenges alone or from an ivory tower ”.

Next year, the Finance in Common summit will be hosted by the African Development Bank, and civil society organizations in the region already have a message to share. “In the African context, we need public development banks to listen to communities and involve civil society at all stages of the decision-making process”, explains Julien Comlan Agbessi, representative of REPAOC, the network of platforms for development. West African NGO.

“We represent thousands of civil society organizations working for development. They know the challenges and needs of communities, our door is open to discuss ways we can collaborate.

In its final statement, the Finance in Common coalition said that in 2022 it would set up “an ad hoc working group with interested CSOs (…) to institutionalize dialogue at local, national and international levels”.

“We are ready to engage tomorrow to see this enhanced dialogue become a reality. Because every day that passes without thinking with civil society on how to meet today’s immense challenges is a missed opportunity to deliver on the banks’ promise to act first for people and for our planet.

Sarah Strack is Director of Forus – a global network of civil society organizations representing over 22,000 NGOs

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram