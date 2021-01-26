We face a climate emergency, warns UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, January 26 (IPS) – Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, in remarks at the Climate Adaptation Summit We start this year with a heightened awareness of the importance of resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that we cannot afford to ignore known risks.

Climatic disturbances are a risk of which we are well aware. The science has never been clearer.

We are facing a climate emergency. We are already seeing climatic extremes and unprecedented volatility, affecting lives and livelihoods on all continents. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there have been more than 11,000 disasters due to weather, climate and water hazards in the past 50 years, at a cost of approximately US $ 3.6 trillion. . Extreme weather events and climatic vagaries have also killed more than 410,000 people over the past decade, the vast majority in low- and lower-middle-income countries. That’s why I called for a breakthrough in adaptation and resilience. We need the trillions of taxpayer dollars to fund the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic to jumpstart the low-carbon, high-resilience future we need. But recovery cannot only be in the developed world. We need to expand the provision of liquidity and debt relief instruments to developing and middle-income countries that lack the resources to boost their economies in a sustainable and inclusive manner. I see five priorities to ensure adaptation and resilience. First, donor countries and multilateral, regional and national development banks must dramatically increase the volume and predictability of their financing for adaptation and resilience. The recent United Nations Environment Program Adaptation Gap Report estimates that annual adaptation costs in developing countries alone are in the order of US $ 70 billion. These figures are likely to reach $ 140 or even $ 300 billion in 2030 and between $ 280 billion and $ 500 billion in 2050. But huge gaps remain in adaptation finance in developing countries. This is why I have called for 50% of the total share of climate finance provided by all developed countries and multilateral development banks to be allocated to adaptation and resilience in developing countries. Adaptation cannot be the neglected half of the climate equation. The African Development Bank set the bar in 2019 by allocating more than half of its climate finance to adaptation. I urge all donors and multilateral development banks to commit to achieving this goal by COP26 and achieving it at least by 2024. I welcome today’s commitment by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of the Government of the Netherlands. Let us not forget that developed countries must respect the commitments made in the Paris Agreement to mobilize $ 100 billion per year from private and public sources for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. Second, all budget allocations and investment decisions must be climate change resilient. Climate risk must be integrated into all procurement processes, especially for infrastructure. Developing countries must be given the support and tools necessary to achieve this. The United Nations system stands ready to support this effort around the world. Third, we need to significantly scale up disaster-triggered financial instruments, such as the Caribbean Disaster Risk Insurance Facility and the African Risk Management Capacity. I also call on donors, multilateral development banks and private financial institutions to work with vulnerable countries to develop new innovative instruments to encourage investments in resilience building. For every dollar invested in climate resilient infrastructure, six dollars can be saved, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte just said. Fourth, we must facilitate access to finance, especially for the most vulnerable, and expand debt relief initiatives. The share of least developed countries and small island developing states in total climate finance remains low, accounting for only 14% and 2% of flows, respectively. These countries are on the front lines of the climate crisis, but due to size and capacity constraints, they face significant challenges in accessing climate finance to build resilience. There must be a collective effort to remove these obstacles. Finally, we must support regional adaptation and resilience initiatives. This would allow, for example, debt-adaptation swaps, for example for the Caribbean or the Pacific Islands, and would provide much-needed liquidity to vulnerable countries in great need. Supporting adaptation and resilience is a moral, economic and social imperative. Today, one in three people is still not sufficiently covered by early warning systems, and early risk-informed approaches are not on the scale required. As the Global Commission on Adaptation illustrates, just a 24-hour warning of an upcoming storm or heat wave can reduce the resulting damage by 30%. We must work together to ensure comprehensive global coverage with early warning systems to minimize these losses. We have the tools, the skills and the opportunity to deliver “more, faster and better” adaptation actions. I hope that this summit will help ensure the necessary breakthrough in terms of adaptation and resilience and that it will lead to ambitious results at COP 26. Let us live up to our responsibilities and together change course towards a sustainable future , fair and resilient.

