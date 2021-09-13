“We did not inherit a plan”: Blinken is toasted in Congress over Afghanistan exit

The Taliban agreed to deny safe haven to terrorist groups as a condition of the US military withdrawal, which the Trump administration negotiated in February 2020. But it is widely believed that Al-Qaeda’s top leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, lives in Afghanistan, and senior CIA officials, including William J. Burns, the agency’s director, have acknowledged that their ability to gather intelligence on terrorist activity there is now diminished.

Prior to Mr. Blinken’s testimony, the top intelligence official in the Biden administration said Afghanistan was not the most pressing terrorist threat to the United States, even after the Taliban took control. Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, said the withdrawal of US troops and the collapse of the US-backed government have created challenges for intelligence gathering in the country.

But, she said, “when it comes to the homeland, the current threat from terrorist groups, we are not prioritizing Afghanistan at the top of the list.”

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main Taliban leaders, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in jail and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim. A spokesperson told the Times that the group wanted to forget about their past, but that there would be restrictions.

His comments underscored a principle of Mr. Biden’s decision to leave: that the lingering conflict in Afghanistan had become a distraction from more immediate threats to the United States, such as China, Russia, climate change and the coronavirus.

Given this strategy, the overall decision to withdraw from Afghanistan “made sense,” said James F. Jeffrey, a former ambassador who worked closely with Blinken and other senior officials under the administration. Obama and who is now president of the Middle East program. at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank.

But, said Mr Jeffrey, “the preparations for this thing and the lack of imagination as to how quickly it would happen and when the collapse would end – it’s an issue you need to point out about. administration.”

Much of the diplomatic effort Mr Blinken has pledged to continue focuses on pressuring the Taliban to ensure safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan, and to protect Afghan women and girls who have left Afghanistan. denied education and employment, and in the worst case, brutalized, when the Taliban last reigned, from 1996 to 2001. On Monday, he admitted that the Taliban were “very far off” in creating a government that includes women or ethnic minorities, as many countries have called for.