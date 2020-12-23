“ We could have a Covid-21 or a Covid-22 meeting us ”

Christian samper

NEW YORK, December 23 (IPS) – Daniel Kopp, of International Politics and Society * (IPS), interviews Cristián Samper, President and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). Cristián Samper works for the Wildlife Conservation Society, an organization which itself with the health of wildlife all over the world. And he warned – even before the Covid-19 pandemic – of the dangers of a viral pandemic.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Now, how exactly is the health of wildlife related to the spread of Covid-19?

A: We must remember that Covid-19, like many other diseases, is a zoonotic disease. We are a species that shares the planet with millions of other species and all of them have viruses. In fact, we estimate that there are probably over 700,000 viruses with zoonotic potential, and from time to time some of these viruses will change animal species and sometimes pass to humans.

We have long been interested in the health of wildlife because of our work in the conservation of endangered species. We must remember that almost three quarters of the viral illnesses we have contracted as humans are of animal origin. Understanding the many human-wildlife interfaces is also essential for preventing future pandemic diseases.

Q: At a conference in October last year, your organization reviewed the One Health approach, which you call the Berlin Principles. What does this more holistic approach to health consist of?

A: In 2004, we held a conference in New York City, where we brought together communities that generally do not interact. You have all the wildlife and conservation groups, and you have a whole medical and human health community. Most of the time, we don’t talk to each other.

Out of that meeting came a set of what were then called the Manhattan Principles, which introduced this concept of One Health.

The good news is that the broad approach of recognizing the links between human health, wildlife health, livestock health, and ecosystem health has gained ground. We see it increasingly used by different groups, including the World Health Organization.

But we felt it was important to update these principles because so much has changed over time, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This led to the conference we organized a year ago in Berlin.

We brought together more than 250 experts from these different communities and this is where we adopted the Berlin principles. These are ten fundamental practices that we as a society must adopt in order to be able to recognize these interconnections.

Cristián SamperQ: Your organization recently published an article on how ecological degradation more widely increases the risk of pandemic and virus spread. How is the way we treat nature more broadly linked to increased risks in this regard?

A: It’s correct. One of the things we advocate is the importance of protecting what we call intact forests and intact ecosystems. Once you enter an area and start breaking them down or opening them up, you upset the whole balance between the different species.

As you increase the rate of deforestation in certain areas and people move there, you increase the human-wildlife interface. The likelihood of humans coming into contact with different types of animals increases dramatically. ally

So one of the best things we can do is protect some of these mostly intact ecosystems – forests and other systems. This would not only help conservation, but also reduce the human-wildlife interface – and therefore reduce the likelihood of a fallout from pathogens with pandemic potential.

Q: In the very specific case of Covid-19, what should have happened to prevent the virus from spreading in the first place?

A: This is directly linked to the issue of wildlife trade and consumption. WCS recommends that all commercial trade in wildlife intended for human consumption (especially birds and mammals) be stopped and all such markets closed.. Rigorous enforcement of existing international laws, regulations and treaties that deal with wildlife trade and markets is essential, but it is simply not enough.

A new paradigm is needed if we are to avoid a pandemic like the one we are experiencing today. Beyond that, you need to better monitor. You need to know what viruses are out there, and you need to clean up your supply chains as much as possible.

The problem is, as we speak, there are many other coronaviruses in wildlife that are eaten by humans – and any of them could jump. So we could have a Covid-21 or a Covid-22 coming up and we need to strengthen surveillance systems, reduce deforestation and stop all commercial trade in wildlife for human consumption (especially birds and mammals).

Q: China and Vietnam have actually taken steps to ban wildlife trade and markets. So, have the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic been learned at least in some parts of the world?

A: I have good hope. We were encouraged by the fact that China did put in place a temporary ban on wildlife markets when the Covid-19 outbreak occurred.

And the good news is that China has now taken steps to permanently shut down many markets for wildlife for human consumption. Now there are significant gaps in this regard. There are still issues with Chinese medicine and some other things which are, of course, very important cultural traditions and practices. It is something that must be dealt with separately.

Vietnam has also made an announcement in this regard. Vietnam’s prime minister has said he wants to shut down wildlife markets. According to the information we have, this has not yet really translated into action. We hope it can but clearly the signal at the top was important. There are other countries, such as Indonesia and others in the region, that are considering this possibility right now.

And let me mention one more thing that is important. We have made an important distinction in our statements and policies. We are specifically talking about commercial markets for wildlife for human consumption. We understand that wildlife is very important for local livelihoods and livelihoods in many communities.

Data indicates that if you harvest wild animals directly for local consumption in the wild, the likelihood of transmission is much, much lower. The problem is, when this wildlife is brought up a supply chain, to city markets, that’s where the number of viruses increases dramatically. So we are not proposing a blanket ban and we certainly do not intend to negatively impact local livelihoods in wilderness areas.

Q: That brings me perfectly to my last question. In a recent room, you wrote that “protection and conservation” should not be seen “as a competing interest in economic and social development”. How then should we understand the relationship between the two?

A: There has always been this false dichotomy between keeping something or using it. What we realize is that nature provides us with so many services, be it clean water, clean air, food. We all rely on nature, whether it uses it directly in nature or through the products and goods and services we all use every day.

But the challenge is that many of these ecosystem services are not valued by markets. This is what led to their destruction, to their mismanagement.

Issues such as keeping forests intact are important to avoid overflows of pathogens at human-wildlife interfaces and reduce the likelihood of pandemics. We have a growing body of scientific evidence showing that mature forests are also capturing carbon at a very rapid rate, so they actually help fight climate change. There are so many dimensions around that, and we’re just starting to bring all of these elements of nature’s added value together.

Conservation not only has an impact on livelihoods, but contributes to broader geopolitical issues. For example, one of the things that we strongly recommend is to strengthen the protected areas in the Sudano-Sahelian region in Africa, as pillars of good governance. It will also help improve governance and build much more stable communities.

In this way, you will help prevent migration, reduce the effects of climate change on most of these people, and reduce political conflict. All of this stems from the wave of refugees who find themselves in Europe and elsewhere. Thus, investing in nature, investing in conservation and supporting local livelihoods is also a way to address security and migration issues.

Source: International Politics and Society (IPS).

Launched in January 2017, the online journal IPS shines a light on global inequalities and brings new perspectives on issues such as the environment, European integration, international relations, social democracy and development policy. Based in the Brussels office of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), IPS aims to bring the European political debate to a global audience, as well as to provide a platform for voices from the South. Contributors include leading journalists, academics and politicians, as well as policy makers working in the FES global network.

