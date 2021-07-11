“We are with you”: South African health centers give hope to survivors of sexual violence

At the Sinawe Thuthuzela care center, located in the small town of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape province of Lerato*, a 20-year-old freshman at the local university, leans forward in her chair with her head fixed to the floor. She looks sad, tired and dejected, avoiding eye contact. Dressed in a pink tank top and faded jeans with a small yellow handbag resting on her lap, Lerato came for her second assessment at this rape care center.

On a calm Saturday morning, as she walked home from the shops, a car suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and two men violently dragged her inside before rushing off. The car then stopped in a dark place. Shocked and helpless, and before she could figure out what was going on, one man raped her while the other watched.

Overnight, Lerato became one of the last survivors of sexual violence against women in South Africa. According to police statistics, 53,295 sexual offenses were reported in the 12 months between April 2019 and March 2020, an increase of 1.7% from the previous reporting period. That’s the equivalent of one sex offense every ten minutes. And these are just cases reported to the police. Experts believe that the majority of violations go unreported.

In the first line

Some women, like Lerato, find themselves in care centers specially set up to help survivors of sexual violence. There are more than 50 such centers scattered across South Africa and serving as “one-stop-shops” or front-line positions in the war on rape. Their key role is to “reduce secondary victimization, improve conviction rates and reduce the delay” between the time a crime is committed and the time the perpetrator is finally convicted. The centers are attached to or located near hospitals, ensuring that survivors have access to emergency medical care.

One example is the Sinawe Thuthuzela health center. Sinawe means “we are with you” in Xhosa, one of the eleven official languages ​​of the country. It was in this center that the United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, and her team – which included the head of the UN Women in southern Africa, Anne Githuku-Shongwe – converged to sign an agreement with the government to revive struggling local health centers, among other projects.

The joint plan of the United Nations country team and the government is to pilot a development approach that targets specific districts identified as the most vulnerable to operational bottlenecks. These dead ends have slowed down the provision of basic social services to local communities. Three districts in the provinces of Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to benefit from the program called “the District Development Model”.

An emotional challenge

For many years, one-stop-shops for crisis have made remarkable progress in meeting expectations. In 2012-2013, the Sinawe Center won the award for the best managed health center in South Africa.

Dr Nomonde Ndyalvan, an energetic, highly motivated and enthusiastic woman, runs the Sinawe Center, which is located opposite the Mthatha Provincial General Hospital. She wears many hats as an activist on issues of gender, disability and mental health.

A medical graduate, Dr Ndyalvan, 53, started as a volunteer in 2002, a year after the launch of the Sinawe Center. Despite the myriad and formidable obstacles she faces as a manager, you can easily feel the great energy and enthusiasm she shows once she starts talking about her work at the center.

“Management needed doctors, counselors, mental health specialists and nurses to come and work here. It was emotionally difficult to know how women were raped, ”she recalls. Disabled herself, Dr Ndyalvan says as a disability activist: “I realized that people with disabilities were targets of rape. And the statistics on this are high.

The search for a long-term solution

Shocked by the enormity of sexual violence in the district, Dr Ndyalvan chose to work full time at the center in March 2009. “There was no full time doctor. Patients would wait all day for the university doctors to come, and they would only be seen at night. ”

Over the years, the Thuthuzela model has become famous. Reports of incidents of rape survivors have risen, with more and more women feeling safe enough to report cases to police and health centers. Prosecutors have improved their game; this resulted in high conviction rates for offenders. Because the health centers provided dignified and friendly settings, they reduced secondary trauma among survivors.

“Now we see around 60 to 80 patients per month in the off-season,” says Dr Ndyalvan, as she sat behind her desk, a short walk from Mthatha General Hospital. “During the holidays and the holiday season, rape cases rise between 100 and 120 per month. We cover patients up to 200 km. We go beyond the municipality of OR Tambo. OR Tambo is one of the poorest municipalities in the Eastern Cape Province, itself the most poverty-stricken of the nine provinces of South Africa.

The challenge for the UN and the government is to restore health facilities to their old state if South Africa is to find a lasting solution to the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence given the limited resources at their disposal.

* Not his real name.