“We are entering uncharted territory with climate change”: a scientist

The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which killed dozens of people and triggered flash floods in the tri-state region, marked the latest extreme weather event in a summer filled with climate-related disasters.

For Kim Cobb, who co-author of a landmark United Nations scientific report on climate change, the intensity of the storm served as a further reminder of how human activity fundamentally altered Earth’s atmosphere.

“We are entering uncharted territory with climate change,” said Cobb, director of the global change program at Georgia Tech. “The climate we live in will not be the climate we live in now, nor over the next several decades.”

The weather created by the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record precipitation throughout the region. Newark, New Jersey, saw 8.41 inches of rain on Wednesday, making it the rainiest day on record. In New York City, 3.15 inches of rain fell in a single hour, more than at any other place in the city’s records, dating back to the 1800s. Central Park alone, nearly doubled its previous record for precipitation. established in 1927, according to the national weather service.

“These rains broke records from afar. It reminds me of the kind of devastating heat waves we saw in the Pacific Northwest earlier this summer, ”said Cobb. “It’s just breathtaking.”

Cobb’s research, included in the UN report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, clearly shows that the frequency of Hurricane Ida-type events and the intensity observed on the Gulf Coast in northeast this week will only increase, regardless of what climate action is taken now. With global temperatures likely to rise by around 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, scorching heat waves and forest fires, as well as torrential rains and flooding will only increase with each increase. additional warming, Cobb said.

The fallout from the most recent storm has already raised questions about the resilience of the U.S. transportation system and broader infrastructure and its ability to withstand extreme weather events. Flood waters submerged New York City’s rail system, passengers were stranded, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had to urge residents to stay away from roads and subways. In a interview with CNBCNew York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) interim chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said the system is in desperate need of upgrades.

“We really need to work with our friends in the municipal government to make sure that the street level drainage is a bit more at full capacity so that we don’t have, in these new flooding situations of the era of the climate change, so many to come on the subway, ”Lieber said.

President Joe Biden echoed this sentiment.

“For the country, the final days of Hurricane Ida and wildfires in the West and the unprecedented flash floods in New York and New Jersey are yet another reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crisis are here,” he said. Biden said. “We need to act.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 02: A flooded Valero gas station is seen on South Street on September 02, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida which caused flooding and power outages across New Jersey as the northeast was hit by record rains and tornadoes. Many deaths in New York and New Jersey have been blamed on the storm. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

The infrastructure bill going through Congress allocates millions of dollars to modernize subway systems and roads. Local, state and federal lawmakers are committed to cooperating and investing in climate resilience, to build reinforcements for future climate events. But Cobb said their options may be limited, given the pace of warming and change.

“There are limits to the ability of this infrastructure to adapt to a storm like this, and it underscores the need to implement the kind of deep and lasting emissions reductions that will limit both risk and loss. future climate by mid-century, ”she said. “We’ve blocked off a few extra tenths of a degree Celsius, but our choices over the next 10 or 20 years will determine how hot it will be by mid-century.”

Akiko Fujita is a presenter and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

