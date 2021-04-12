“We almost lost the nation’s grandfather”: Royals open up on Prince Philip’s death

“You know it’s going to happen, but you’re never really ready,” Princess Anne said in a moving statement about her father’s death.

AP photo, file

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and their children at Buckingham Palace in 1972

The four children of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II shared moving tributes to their father over the following weekend the death of the duke. “You know it’s going to happen, but you’re never really ready,” the couple’s second eldest and only daughter, Princess Anne, said in a statement on Sunday. “My father was my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but above all he is his example of a life well lived and free service as I wanted to emulate the most. The Duke, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died “peacefully” on Friday at 99 years old, the royal family mentionned. His death came several weeks after being released from hospital where he had been treated for an infection and had surgery for pre-existing heart disease.

“I would like to emphasize how much the family appreciates the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he has also touched,” Anne said in the statement. “He will be missed but he leaves a legacy that can inspire us all.” Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex spoke to the British press on Sunday after attending the Church of the Chapel Royal of All Saints in Windsor.

Santiago Lyon / AP

Prince Philip with his four children in 2002

Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children, said the Duke’s death “brought home to [him] not only [their] loss ”but the loss of those whose loved ones died during the coronavirus pandemic. “He was a remarkable man,” said Andrew. “We almost lost the nation’s grandfather. And I’m very sorry and I support my mother, who feels it, I think, probably more than everyone else.” Andrew, who has stepped back from public royal functions after careful examination of his links with Jeffrey Epstein, said the Queen described the loss of her husband of over 70 as “having left a huge void in his life”.

“We almost lost the nation’s grandfather” Prince Andrew describes the Duke of Edinburgh as a “remarkable man” and says his death left “a huge void” for the Queen https://t.co / SyGxs5x8Sm

Twitter: @BBCBreaking

