We all have a role to play in the war on food waste

On September 29, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Environment Program celebrated the first-ever International Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. They urged everyone to act to reduce food loss and waste across the entire agricultural value chain.

It is a timely message. Today, in a world where food worth over a trillion dollars is lost or wasted every year, more than 800 million people go hungry. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only made the problem worse.

According to the FAO, a third of the food produced for human consumption globally is lost or wasted each year along the chain that stretches from farms to processing factories, markets, retailers, catering operations and to our households. And there are many factors that contribute to food loss, including limitations in crop production and other resource-efficient farming techniques, inadequate transport and storage infrastructure, climate change, and excess purchases and servings. .

Surprisingly, the proportion of food produced but not consumed in developing and developed countries is similar. However, the reasons for food waste in developed and developing countries are very different.

In developing countries, food waste occurs during food production and is mainly due to climate-induced poor harvests and inadequate infrastructure to transport food to market and store it once it is produced. In contrast, in the developed world, food is wasted primarily because consumers buy or cook more food than they need. Additionally, according to a 2016 survey by the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, many consumers throw away perfectly good foods due to confusing best before date labels.

Despite most of the waste that occurs at the very end of the value chain, developed countries contribute significantly to global food waste. In the United States, about 36 million tonnes of food – between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply – is wasted each year. In the UK, households waste 4.5 million tonnes of food each year. In Australia, nearly 7.3 million tonnes of food is wasted.

The economic costs associated with the resources used to produce food are associated with food waste. Farmers, for example, use 1.8 billion pounds of nitrogen fertilizer and 1.5 billion pounds of phosphorous fertilizer annually to grow wasted crops while applying over 750 million pounds of pesticides to protect food. which often end up being wasted. According to the FAO, “the direct economic consequences of food waste (excluding fish and seafood) amount to 750 billion dollars per year”.

All of these depressing statistics can make people think that individual actions won’t make any difference. In the fight against food waste, however, everyone’s contribution counts.

So what can individuals, businesses, organizations and businesses do to stop food waste?

In developed countries, where consumers are responsible for most of the waste, each person can play an important role in turning the tide. Simply by not buying more food than they can eat, consumers in developed countries can significantly reduce food waste in their country. Buying locally produced foods, which are not likely to spoil during transport, can also help. Reusing leftover food – especially after big celebrations like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl, and Eid – can also have a huge effect.

Individual consumers can also help in the fight against food waste by sharing their concerns with the restaurants where they eat or with the markets and stores where they buy their groceries. If consumers begin to choose establishments that act against food waste over others, more companies will implement food waste prevention policies.

There is a lot that businesses themselves can do to prevent food waste. They can encourage their customers to take leftovers home and donate any excess produce to those in need. There are organizations in most developed countries that help businesses reuse excess food. In the United States, for example, Feeding America is partnering with farm owners, food manufacturers, and businesses to save food that would otherwise be wasted and send it to food banks, pantries, and meal programs. .

Tackling food waste also makes business sense. In 2017, a study assessing financial cost and benefit data from 700 businesses in 17 countries found that for every dollar invested to reduce food loss and waste, they saved $ 14 in operating costs. The savings that can be made by avoiding food waste are also very high for private households. Thus, announcing the financial benefits of action against food waste can also accelerate change.

In developing countries, where most food is wasted due to climate-induced failures, efforts to help farmers gain access to resource-efficient farming techniques and climate-smart practices to grow. ensuring that all crops planted are harvested will go a long way. Investing in new technologies that extend the shelf life of fresh produce can also help reduce post-harvest losses. Awareness campaigns on this issue can also push governments to invest more money in reducing food waste. And while consumers have a relatively smaller effect on food waste in developing countries, individuals can still help in the fight by ensuring their households do not waste food.

In short, there is something we can all do to ensure that tons of food is not wasted as millions of people struggle with hunger around the world. While collective action is crucial, especially in developed countries, individuals and businesses can also make a big difference just by changing their habits and practices.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.