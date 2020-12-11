We all deserve the protection of Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS, US, December 11 (IPS) – When I contracted Ebola virus disease in August 2014, while working as a doctor at a well-known private hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, I was denied access to a potential cure.

For 15 days, I fought for my life in a weakened isolation ward, not knowing if I would survive. But American aid workers who contracted Ebola received Zmapp, a monoclonal antibody treatment, which reduces 40% relative risk of death from Ebola as well as shortening the length of stay in Ebola treatment units. They survived.

We were told that Zmapp is expensive, in limited supply, and only for a few people. Although Zmapp missed the mark of effectiveness as a remedy, its benefits could not be denied compared to the standard of care alone at the time.

Imagine fighting the same disease but not having equal access to the tools available.

Imagine the psychological trauma of knowing that there might be a cure and not having access to it. Now I see history about to repeat itself on a large scale – millions of people around the world, especially in poor communities, may not have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

There was enthusiasm in the medical and public health community this month at the start Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trial results and Modern COVID-19 vaccines which have been shown to be over 90% and 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 respectively. This is comparable to effectiveness of measles vaccines which has led to a 99% reduction in its incidence compared to the measles vaccine era. To date, there are more than 50 COVID-19 vaccines in different stages of development.

An effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of many measures (in addition to testing, tracing, isolation, social distancing, and providing health workers with personal protective equipment) that we can use to fight this pandemic and halt future ones. And as exciting as the news of a potentially effective vaccine is, the question is how do we ensure that we all have access to it, including people living in poor communities, working multiple jobs and not having a provider. primary health care? Will it affect people of color who continue to be disproportionately affected?

The data shows that Black, Latinx and other people of color are more affected by COVID-19 as is the case in cities like New Orleans where I currently live and work as a doctor. Will it happen to illegal immigrants in the United States who try to hide from the system because they don’t want to risk being deported? What about the poor in Nigeria, where I come from, who have not seen a doctor for years and who do not have access to essential health services?

This inequitable access to health is not new. Gardasil, the first vaccine approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2006 against the human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes warts and cervical cancer, is effective in preventing cervical cancer. uterus and is administered to girls and boys at the age of 11 in the United States, however, in Nigeria, a contributing country 10% of the global burden of cervical cancer, a national HPV screening and vaccination program does not exist. The HPV vaccine is available in the private health sector, but the cost and poor health infrastructure remain a significant barrier to access.

A study in 2016 showed that women in eastern Nigeria were willing to shell out about $ 11.68 out of pocket to get their daughters immunized, in a country where more than half the population earns less than $ 1.25 One day.

The last thing we need in the global fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is the vaccine capitalism that we are already seeing unfolding. High income countries have purchased more than 80% of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stock leaving the poor with little or no access. In May 2020, Politico reported that President Donald Trump had offered German vaccine company CureVac large sums of money to move their research site to the United States and develop the vaccine for the United States only.

We cannot end a pandemic without collaborations and empathy for humanity and the millions of lives that have been lost since December 2019. If COVID-19 vaccines are equitably distributed around the world, it would reduce mortality by more than 60%. But one recent modeling study shown, it would reduce the mortality of just 33% of rich countries buy them all.

Fortunately, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi- the Vaccine Alliance, the European Commission and France came together in April 2020 to launch an initiative called COVAX with the aim of ensuring an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

COVAX aims to equitably distribute 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021 so that people – regardless of socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, gender, political affiliations – can have equal access to a promising vaccine.

This is what universal health coverage is: this quality health should not be sold to the highest bidder. This means that we must do all we can to prevent the vaccine monopoly and have global collaborations to ensure that these vaccines reach the poorest of them so that we can end this pandemic.

December 12, 2020, as we mark the international Universal Health Coverage Day, hold our leaders accountable for their commitment to achieve UHC. If Zmapp was the only proven cure for Ebola virus disease, I wouldn’t be here writing this because I didn’t have access to it.

May my dreams of a world with health for all come true.

Dr Adaora Okoli is an Ebola virus disease survivor who works to strengthen health systems to reduce the burden of infectious disease in low-income communities and ensure equitable access to health care for all. She is also a member of Aspen New Voices. Follow her on Twitter @DrAdaora.