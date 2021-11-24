Dohar, a sub-district of Dhaka, is bordered by the Padma River. The mighty Padma during the summer behaves like a monster and eats his surrounded lands, and even changes the usual floating path. It creates enormous erosion and displaces inhabitants on both sides of the river. Due to climate change, floods cause environmental degradation. Dohar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 (IPS) – Rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions such as severe storms that Bangladesh faces, one of the main victims of anthropogenic climate change, the country is expected to be the most affected by climate change by 2025, much worse than any other country.

Bangladesh, with a population of over 166 million, is at risk due to its position between two key rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Ganges. Many parts of the country are also prone to drought. As a developing country, Bangladesh does not have sufficient financial resources for protective or remedial measures.

Award-winning Bangladeshi photo journalist Mohammad Rakibul Hasan’s “Wave” photo report captures images of people facing this crisis as a human problem. Bangladesh is a small, overpopulated country in Southeast Asia whose economy is mainly based on agriculture. In addition, climatic hazards such as cyclones, floods, drought, soil salinity and river erosion are more frequent nowadays. These two facts contribute to the growing number of climate refugees forced to migrate to cities, exacerbating socio-economic problems. dams built across rivers within India’s border have resulted in both flooding and drying up of river beds in Bangladesh. Large rivers like Padma, Jamuna, Meghna, Brahmaputra and small rivers in the coastal region erode as the water level rises. Due to the prolonged droughts, the temperature is increasing every year at an alarming rate. Unfortunately, people cannot adapt to this rapidly changing climate and are on the verge of socio-economic insecurity. The waves, whether present or absent, bring no hope to these people. When they strike, they take away precious land and lives. When the waves are gone, all that’s left is parched and cracked river beds.

A report on the impact of the Farakka dam on human tissue. Manisha Banerjee, on behalf of the South Asian Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP).

http://sandrp.in/dams/impct_frka_wcd.pdf

The two rivers Jamuna and Brahmaputra are surrounded by Islampur, a sub-district of Jamalpur, one of the most climate-vulnerable places in Bangladesh. The Jamuna River is the fierce, devastating and devouring village after village eroding its banks. The town of Islampur is in danger; the protection dam is not built in a sustainable way. Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

People are removing remaining structures and property as the Padma River is about to engulf the area. The Padma River in Mawa is aggressive in summer and very often it erodes massively, displacing people and their property. Mawa, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable due to the climate crisis. In Islampur, during floods, low-income village households suffer the most. A woman is looking for food aid to feed her children. Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

The vast area outside the city of Rajshahi is flooded on both sides of the banks of the Padma River. People have known adverse calamities; ecological change affects adaptation to new warm weather norms. Rajshahi, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

People are trying to adapt to extreme weather conditions. Many places in Dohar, Dhaka are washed away and many people have moved to other towns while many more still live there as they have nowhere to go except to slowly move away from the river. Dohar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Frequent flooding across the Rajshahi divide by the Padma River causes massive economic losses, displacement and health risks. All ecology and biodiversity have changed, and even animals are trying to adapt to extreme weather conditions. Rajshahi, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

The Jamuna River has caused flooding throughout Islampur, and the villagers are waiting for help. They had to move their homes and belongings. Many of them were dying of hunger because the aid was insufficient. Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

The climate crisis is causing school dropouts. Rivers swallow up many schools; children with their families have had to move from place to place without sustainable livelihoods near major rivers. Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Frequent changes in river landscapes are problematic for fishermen as they have to relocate their homes. Village markets are also relocated and villagers go to different places for their livelihoods. The climate crisis makes it harder for everyone in terms of economic impact and other socio-geographic effects Mawa, Dhaka, Bangaldesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

