DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 (IPS) – Rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions such as severe storms that Bangladesh faces, one of the main victims of anthropogenic climate change, the country is expected to be the most affected by climate change by 2025, much worse than any other country.
Bangladesh, with a population of over 166 million, is at risk due to its position between two key rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Ganges. Many parts of the country are also prone to drought. As a developing country, Bangladesh does not have sufficient financial resources for protective or remedial measures.
Award-winning Bangladeshi photo journalist Mohammad Rakibul Hasan’s “Wave” photo report captures images of people facing this crisis as a human problem. Bangladesh is a small, overpopulated country in Southeast Asia whose economy is mainly based on agriculture. In addition, climatic hazards such as cyclones, floods, drought, soil salinity and river erosion are more frequent nowadays. These two facts contribute to the growing number of climate refugees forced to migrate to cities, exacerbating socio-economic problems. dams built across rivers within India’s border have resulted in both flooding and drying up of river beds in Bangladesh. Large rivers like Padma, Jamuna, Meghna, Brahmaputra and small rivers in the coastal region erode as the water level rises. Due to the prolonged droughts, the temperature is increasing every year at an alarming rate. Unfortunately, people cannot adapt to this rapidly changing climate and are on the verge of socio-economic insecurity. The waves, whether present or absent, bring no hope to these people. When they strike, they take away precious land and lives. When the waves are gone, all that’s left is parched and cracked river beds.
A report on the impact of the Farakka dam on human tissue. Manisha Banerjee, on behalf of the South Asian Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP).
