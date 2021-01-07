Waterworld: How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water use

By Chris Taylor

NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (Reuters) – When you sit down at the end of the day with a glass of Johnnie Walker or Captain Morgan, you probably don’t think much about all the water that goes into that glass.

But Perry Jones does.

As the head of the North American supply chain for beverage giant Diageo Plc – which produces not only the above brands, but everything from Tanqueray gin to Don Julio tequila to Guinness beer – the responsibility stops with Jones.

So, from the water used in the production of raw materials, to the water in the finished product, to the wastewater produced along the way, Jones is constantly thinking about how to supply it, how to treat it. and use less.

It is a pressing issue globally: climate change, droughts, population growth and pollution are reducing supply. As a result, 2 billion people live in countries facing water stress, according to the United Nations.

Reuters spoke with Jones to discuss the future of a world’s most precious resource. Edited excerpts are below.

Q: You are rethinking your relationship with water, so what goals have you set for yourself?

A: We have set our 2030 goals, which represent our 10-year ambition for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

We focus on three areas: the first is the promotion of responsible consumption, the second is the promotion of inclusion and diversity, and the third is devoted to sustainability from grain to glass. This means things like water conservation, replenishment of sources, carbon neutrality, wastewater treatment, sustainable packaging, and support for small farmers.

Q: What does this mean in terms of water consumption?

A: We have already made a lot of progress, but from now on we are calling for a further 30% reduction in our water use by 2030. We want to leave the Earth in a better place than we have it. found, so at a minimum we want to replenish what we take.

Q: How exactly do you realize the water sources?

A: There are several ways to look at it. One is tree planting, which reduces runoff and helps bring water back to aquifers.

Another is to improve water quality and access to safe drinking water – in India, for example, we have set up community water purification plants with chillers and vending machines. water in the villages of Nagpur district. Other projects concern the collection of rainwater, the restoration of wetlands and the desalination of dams.

Q: How do your water targets filter down to factory level – or how do suggestions filter?

A: We have a management process where we look at our actual water usage every day, versus what our theoretical usage should be, every day around the world. Thus, water-related problems, concerns or suggestions are raised to the level of managers, then to site directors, then to vice-presidents, then to the C-Suite level.

We have meters that tell us what went into the door, how it was deployed, and how much went out into the product. This helps us identify the losses so that we can correct them.

Q: How does technology help achieve these goals?

A: You want to get water use at the optimum level for which the equipment is designed, and when the systems are outdated and you cannot meet your water goals, you want to switch to a new technology. .

For example, at our plant in Plainfield, Illinois, we’ve seen a 40% reduction in water use. And at one of our Canadian plants, we reduced our water loss by 50%.

Q: People are worried about the water supply, so has this issue become a central concern in recent years?

A: It has always been a center of discussion, but what I’m seeing is broader collaboration in the beverage industry as we support each other on this journey. We can be competitors when we go to market, but when it comes to sustainability we see everyone as a partner.

We share technology and learning because we don’t operate in a vacuum. It is a much bigger problem than our business.

Q: When you have a drink, do you think about all of this?

A: I am a vodka drinker, so I generally drink Smirnoff. I think about everything that went into this glass and I’m proud of it. (Report by Chris Taylor in New York edited by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)