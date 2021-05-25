Waterless neighborhoods

Chrissy, health worker at Khuwi Health Center, Malawi, April 2021. Credit: WaterAid / Wimbledon Foundation / Dennis Lupenga

LILONGWE, Malawi, May 25 (IPS) – Health workers in Malawi face challenges on all sides. More than half of health facilities in Malawi lack handwashing facilities, nearly two-thirds do not have decent toilets, and nearly one-fifth do not have clean drinking water on site.

With Covid-19 cases in the country continuing throughout the year, staff are working through the pandemic without a basic first line of defense against infection.

For midwives and those involved in maternity care, this absence is frightening. Without water, toilets and soap, health centers, the very places that are supposed to keep mothers and babies well, become fertile grounds for the rapid spread of infectious diseases.

Globally, one million mothers and newborns die from infections soon after birth each year. It’s a tragedy that could easily be avoided with something so simple – soap and water.

Ahead of this year’s three-day World Health Assembly, due to end on May 26 in Geneva, WaterAid spoke with health workers, patients and families about the challenges of protection mothers and babies in this environment.

Ntchisi is a rural district in the central region of Malawi. There are four health care centers: Ntchisi district hospital as well as Kangolwa, Mkunzi and Khuwi health centers. None have adequate water, sanitation or hygiene facilities. Mothers and babies are at risk of catching and spreading infectious diseases – and staff struggle to keep the environment clean.

WaterAid and the Wimbledon Foundation are working together to bring clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene to these four health facilities in Ntchisi District – a change that will affect 300,000 people.

But nearly 2 billion people are put at risk every day in the world, because they go to work or seek treatment in a hospital or clinic without these basic services.

Chrissy, a health worker at the Khuwi health center, has to collect water four times a day from community boreholes, 300 meters from the health center. The boreholes are crowded and she has to either spend time in line or make her way to the front of the line, explaining that it is for the health center.

She worries that when she leaves the hospital to do this, she will leave her colleague (a nurse midwife) alone to care for a number of mothers and babies. This means that some are left to fend for themselves, and sometimes when the baby and mother need urgent care, one or the other loses. In any maternity ward, any time can be critical.

Ntchisi District Hospital, Malawi, April 2021. Credit: WaterAid / Wimbledon Foundation / Dennis Lupenga

She said: “The moment we leave the hospital to fetch water can literally mean the difference between life or death for women and babies.. “

Even though health center staff know how important handwashing is as a first line of defense against Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, there is simply not enough water for this to happen. produce or keep surfaces clean in the hospital.

Chrissy said: “… During this time of COVID-19, we have done our best to make sure that water is available so people can wash their hands before receiving medical attention, but we just cannot keep up with the huge number of people. It is important to keep hospital surfaces clean so as not to become a vector for the spread of the virus. “

Khuwi Health Center attracts a lot of people due to its location, along the main asphalt road leading to Ntchisi district. But the center bears the scars of a place that has long struggled with water, hygiene and sanitation issues.

In the maternity ward, women who have no other way to clean themselves after giving birth have resorted to cutting up pieces of the mattress (there are only two of them) and using them as sanitary napkins.

The busy labor department at Kangolwa Health Center, not far from Khuwi, delivers 40 to 60 babies each month. Unfortunately, there is only one functional toilet for the entire labor room and it is often blocked. Only one woman can wash in the bathroom each day because it fills with water and blood.

Some mothers are invited to walk across the health center to use a shared bathroom for relatives caring for patients in the hospital. This bathroom is also often blocked.

Steria, community midwife at Kangolwa health center says: “Imagine asking a woman who has just given birth to walk to the other side of this facility with blood flowing all the way. “It’s heartbreaking, but we just have no other choice. “

Loveness’s one-day-old grandson was born at another health center in the area. To help her daughter recover, Loveness wants to prepare food and clean water for her in the health center kitchen, but without clean water nearby, it is difficult.

She said: “During the past three days, we have had problems accessing water. Especially here in the kitchen, there is no running water. “Imagine having to walk several times a day to fetch water not only for drinking, cleaning the plates, pots and other kitchen utensils, without forgetting the water for the bath and the kitchen for me and my daughter, but also to fetch water for all those who are here at the hospital, it is not easy. One in three health facilities in the world does not have easy access to hand washing facilities and “nearly half of health facilities in the poorest countries of the world do not have safe drinking water. Without these essentials, newborns are unnecessarily at risk of infection and disease.

Community midwife technician Eunice insists hospitals without running water and decent hygiene pose a threat to public health: “We need thorough hand washing in the performance of our duties. Without water, we cannot wash our hands. We are at great risk as health workers, not to mention the patients we need to care for. “Instead of patients getting help from this clinic, they get infections. Quite simply because we don’t have running water. “Water is life. Without it we are doomed. “

Data shows that around the world, 1.8 billion people are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and other illnesses simply because they use or work in a healthcare facility without water services. based. In the 21st century, that just shouldn’t and shouldn’t be.

Last December, the WHO estimated that bringing clean drinking water, hand washing facilities and decent toilets to health centers in the poorest countries would cost only $ 3.6 billion – which is equivalent to about an hour and a half of what the whole world has spent in a year. on the Covid-19 response. It’s time to make that investment.

*Dennis lupenga Here are the voices of the WaterAid field worker, based in Lilongwe, Malawi.

