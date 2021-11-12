Water scarcity reaches critical point in northern Syria

For 71 of his 81 years, Abu Mohammad Sheikh Hussein cultivated the land in northeastern Syria. The past two years have seen some of the lowest water levels in his memory, he said.

“Before, anyone who lived far from the river could dig for groundwater, and they used to find water. But now, no matter how deep they dig, they can’t find any water source.

Having lost access to groundwater sources, Sheikh Hussein explained that he and others in the region now depend solely on the Euphrates River, which is near his home.

However, the river has also declined to “critically low” levels this year, according to a report by the World Food Program.

More than five million people depend on Syria’s longest river for their water source and livelihoods, with electricity produced by hydroelectric dams on the river supplying around three million people.

Sheikh Hussein said that due to the low water levels in the dams, he and his family are currently only receiving two hours of electricity per day.

A combination of rising temperatures and decreasing precipitation has resulted in lower water levels in the Euphrates.

Another factor seen locally as affecting water levels is the numerous upstream dam projects in Turkey, which are part of a decades-long development project to build 22 dams and 19 hydroelectric power stations on the Tigris and the Euphrates.

“Another layer of suffering”

According to a project manager working for Mercy Corps in northeast Syria, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, the Tishreen Dam, one of the two main dams on the Euphrates River, is at 47 centimeters to reach the “dead level”.

He explained that every day the water level drops by one centimeter, which means the dam is 47 days away from being shut down.

“The cost of bringing [the dam] the return to service will be massive, ”he said. “As the turbines come to a complete stop, the existing water will flood all the electrical equipment. And because of the conflict… there is no Plan B, and there are no diesel generators to drain water from the tunnels to protect electricity or electrical equipment.

With the price of fuel has almost tripled this year in Syria, water has also become much more expensive to pump. The Mercy Corp project manager said this “led to an increase in the cost of farming, and ultimately [increased] the price of crops and goods such as bread ”.

He added that due to the water crisis, many people “now depend on stagnant water from irrigation canals,” which has “resulted in the spread of water-borne diseases such as diarrhea. and intestinal infections ”.

In addition to illness, he said collecting water from canals can be risky. “There were seven cases [in summer 2021] people drown in these irrigation canals while trying to obtain water. All of these people are women and children.

After 10 years of conflict, the project manager explained that the water shortage adds “an additional layer to the suffering of the people of the region”.

This follows a report from 13 organizations in the region warning that urgent action is needed to tackle the severe water crisis.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow wraps up on Friday, the project leader said he hoped the international community would invest more in sustainable programs and alleviate the suffering caused by a combination of change. climate, economic instability, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unaffordable water

In contrast, in northeastern Syria, where the main water source is the Euphrates, the main water sources in northwestern Syria are underground wells and springs. The rebel-controlled area in the northwest of the country has seen continued attacks, often backed by Russia, compared to the relative calm of the Kurdish-controlled northeast.

Jamal al-Ali, a former assistant engineer who fled Damascus in Idlib province during the conflict, told Al Jazeera that the supply of electricity and water in his area is intermittent and expensive. Part of the infrastructure would be provided by the Turkish government, with private companies providing the rest.

“We get water from private wells,” he said, explaining that 20 liters cost $ 60, an amount unaffordable for many, and exacerbated by the sharp depreciation of the Syrian pound. “For drinking water, we buy filtered water from the markets.

He also explained that the only power supply they currently have is from solar panels installed on the roof of their house, a common sight in the area.

“We have solar panels with batteries just to power LED bulbs,” al-Ali said. “Batteries are very expensive to buy, so we don’t have enough electricity to run a refrigerator or a television.

“Thank goodness the water is provided. If there is money, there is water. If there is no money, there is no water, ”he said.

Disastrous consequences for the future

Engineer Jamal Diban, chief drinking water directorate in Idlib, said the water is pumped from underground wells and springs in the region and is available “in most towns in the region. “.

However, he added, it drains the water supply and “requires a high extraction cost.”

Diban added that the pumping stations need to be rehabilitated, and the Public Drinking Water Establishment “calls on humanitarian organizations to help rehabilitate these stations.”

With air raids still ongoing in parts of northwestern Syria, the conflict has and continues to affect infrastructure. “The bombings… continue to occur from time to time,” al-Ali said.

According to Khaldoon A Mourad, senior researcher in integrated water resources management in Syria, now residing in Sweden, “the conflict has damaged most of the infrastructure in some Syrian cities, and this [has] affected the quality and quantity of water ”.

Mourad added that a lack of funds and an unstable security situation hamper rehabilitation efforts.

Although some agreements exist regarding transboundary water issues, Mourad stressed that stakeholders and decision-makers in the region must “cooperate to find possible regional solutions regarding water scarcity”.

The Mercy Corps project manager stressed: “If the water level does not rise in the Euphrates, we will have a big crisis regarding electricity and infrastructure here in northeastern Syria”.

When asked if there is hope for the future of water in Syria, al-Ali shook his head. “I don’t think there is a solution. It’s impossible.”