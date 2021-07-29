Water scarcity: coming soon

Credit: UNICEF

HAMILTON, Ontario, Canada, Jul 29 (IPS) – In 1995, a well-respected water expert in South Africa, Bill Pitman, illustrated in very concise terms that the country, already struggling with an increasing water shortage at the time, would likely run out of water in 25 years if it did not increase its supply.

Twenty-five years have now passed and the country is thirstier than ever. The recent water crisis in Cape Town is just one manifestation of the country’s chronic water scarcity. And there are probably more water issues to come.

Problems of water scarcity have bothered experts for decades. Scientists have developed and debated various concepts, indicators and projections of water scarcity, essentially saying that it is a global problem with strong local specificities. Global estimates of people affected by water scarcity vary accordingly and darken over time.

The now recent assessment of water availability suggests that population growth alone (i.e. without accounting for climate change or water quality considerations) will lead to an unprecedented and widespread decline in per capita water availability.

By 2050, 87 countries will have water scarcity (water availability per capita less than 1,700 cubic meters per year), and the number of countries with absolute water scarcity (water availability per capita less than 500 meters cubes per year) will almost double from 25 today. to 45.

Like population growth is strongly linked to socio-economic conditions, transitions to water scarcity can be particularly painful in developing countries. Low-income countries are expected to experience an average decline in per capita water availability of about 46%, followed by lower-middle-income countries (decrease of about 30%), middle-income countries of the higher (12%) and income countries – income countries (almost 5%).

In 20 to 30 years – in a single generation – Sub-Saharan Africa set to become next water scarcity hotspot, where per capita availability will be halved by 2050. In the already arid region of the Middle East and North Africa, per capita water availability could fall by 33%, followed by Asia ( 24%) and Latin America and the Caribbean (18%).

Ironically, and unfortunately, many countries in the Global South already lack water, albeit in a different way: they have little or no infrastructure to support people and their economy, although some may be fine. endowed with fresh water resources.

They can therefore move silently to physical scarcity – when there simply will not be enough water for all users and uses. Therefore, the South African experience is likely to be repeated in many countries, in unforeseen ways, over the lifetimes of many of us. And economically advanced countries will also taste the scarcity of water.

There are of course ways to alleviate the effects of growing water shortages. All are context specific.

One widely advocated option is water demand management – in particular by improving the efficiency of water use in agriculture, which is responsible for most of the water withdrawals in the world. Efficiency cannot increase indefinitely, although.

Some countries may consider slowing population growth. Water is, after all, a finite resource. More people living in low-income and lower-middle-income countries means that water scarcity will become progressively more difficult to manage – perhaps even impossible in our lifetime – despite aggressive water management. demand for water.

Reducing population growth in developing countries is possible by achieving certain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – such as SDG 4 (education) or SDG 8 (decent work).

As countries implement the options that suit them, one of them emerges as universally applicable: increasing water supply. Whether it’s developing more water storage infrastructure (where possible), or recycling and reuse municipal water, or improving agricultural water management practices, all options should be on the table. And many have already proven their worth around the world.

In addition to the above, countries can benefit and should consider a variety of “Unconventional” – and therefore mostly untapped resources – from the seas of the Earth to its upper atmosphere. Options and sources like recover water from the air, capturing flood rainwater in large-scale aquifers where geology allows, the massive implementation of independent climate measurements seawater desalination (a virtually unlimited resource) in coastal areas, where the majority of the world’s population live – all have already demonstrated their potential to cope with growing local water shortages.

the high perceived cost of some of these technologies gradually decreases; therefore, they become more affordable over time. And the cost of inaction will certainly be higher.

In any case, the scarcity of water should not be taken as a myth or a scientific construct. It is a global challenge that manifests itself locally in various ways. The experiences of water scarcity in many countries clearly suggest that a paradigm shift is needed. If we don’t act now, let’s not be surprised that the taps stop working a day sooner than expected.

Guillaume Baggio is a research associate, Manzoor Qadir is deputy director, and Vladimir Smakhtine is the Director of the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University, which is supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. The Institute celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.

