Water poverty: the political link

A young girl collects water from a water tanker at a camp for internally displaced persons in northwestern Syria. Meanwhile, the UN commemorates the anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights to Water and Sanitation on July 28. Credit: UNICEF / Khaled Akacha

LISBON, Portugal, Jul 28 (IPS) – The water we drink and the air we breathe are the basis of life. With universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation, we will be healthier, our economies will be stronger, gender equality will be more attainable and more children will stay in school.

However, the many benefits of universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene are threatened by unfair political decisions that have often left the poorest of urban and rural areas to pay more for water and off-grid sanitation that people with formal access to these services in their homes.

Already two billion people, or 1 in 4, do not have access to safely managed drinking water in their homes, nearly half of the world’s population does not have safe managed sanitation and 2.3 billion people cannot wash their hands at home. Indeed, daily access to water and sanitation is a distant aspiration for much of the world’s population, especially for women, girls and the most marginalized and vulnerable families and communities.

So how do we ensure that everyone on the planet has access to water and sanitation by 2030?

We must first tackle one of the most fundamental obstacles to progress: poor governance which has blocked progress towards universal access and led to increasing inequalities of service in many countries.

Water and sanitation are human rights, which means that access to these services must be affordable and not compromise the ability to pay for other basic needs. And people are prepared to pay a fair and affordable price for safe and reliable water and sanitation services, which are so essential for hydration, personal hygiene, cleaning and cooking.

Yet, for many people, the price of access to an affordable, convenient and safe source of water is simply unaffordable. In some countries people can spend up to half of their income on water, a resource that many of us take for granted.

In both high-income and low-income countries, middle- and high-income households pay relatively low prices for piped water, while those living in slums are not connected by the authorities to the formal network. .

These communities often have no choice but to queue for hours to get water from tankers or street vendors, paying up to 100 times more for water of unverifiable quality and safety.

More unfairly, large agricultural and industrial water users, who use more than 90 percent of existing fresh water, sometimes have access to subsidized water prices and in fact pay less than individuals.

When the poorest people end up paying more than everyone else for water and sanitation, it hampers human development and obviously exacerbates the inequalities that leave large swathes of the world’s population behind in their access to health. productive, dignified and healthy life, including water, sanitation and hygiene.

In the absence of formal water services, people (mostly women and girls) will often collect dirty and contaminated water from unprotected streams, ponds and wells, and they will pay an exorbitant price. with their health, time and productivity.

The economic losses associated with inadequate services are estimated at 260 billion dollars per year, which roughly equates to an average annual loss of 1.5% of global gross domestic product.

If all who could afford it paid fair prices for water and sanitation, and if the money was invested properly in expanding and improving services, it would lift people out of a negative cycle of poverty and ensure that women have more time to achieve their social and economic goals. potential.

Ultimately, there is no healthy economy without a healthy population where everyone can enjoy their rights to water and sanitation. It would also be beneficial for the economy and for businesses.

Investing in water supply and sanitation systems is a clear opportunity to serve a huge market, while benefiting both households and service providers.

A recent study shows that access to toilets with safely managed sanitation could yield up to $ 86 billion per year in increased productivity and reduced healthcare costs; basic sanitation facilities could represent an additional $ 45 billion per year; and home faucets could equate to an annual return of $ 37 billion globally.

So where do we start? First, governments must remove existing legal and policy barriers and extend water and sanitation services to slums and informal settlements to ensure a reliable and constant water supply, permanent hand washing facilities, adequate toilets. and safe disposal of human waste.

Governments should also invest the necessary resources to make access to water and sanitation a reality for those living in rural communities. We need the political will and political wisdom of those in power to look at the situation in a holistic way and ensure that those who have been excluded from the formal network can connect, regardless of their occupation status. Human rights are human rights.

Next, governments should implement equitable tariff structures that charge higher income households and agricultural or industrial users more for water and sanitation in order to generate the income needed to provide services at fair and affordable prices. to those who need it most.

Higher prices for heavy users would also force a reduction in water consumption. These measures would have immeasurable benefits for anyone who has no choice but to queue at a communal water pump to get water for the family, or to share a public toilet with many families.

Everyone, everywhere, must have access to water and sanitation at a fair price. This is not only the right thing to do, but also vital to creating jobs, boosting business and reducing the long-term burden on government budgets.

And it is within reach, if we have the political will to do so.

