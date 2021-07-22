Water hazards dominate list of 10 most destructive disasters

The Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses Due to Weather, Climate and Water Extremes (1970-2019) – to be published in September – finds that among the 10 disasters that caused the most deaths over the past five decades, droughts come first 650,000 dead in the world.

Storms have caused more than 577,000 deaths, flooding killed more than 58,000 people and extreme temperatures killed more than 55,000 people.

Extreme precipitation events

Excerpts from the report were released as temperatures soar in parts of North America, and unprecedented floods in north-central Europe continues to grab the headlines.

Germany’s national weather service said up to two months of precipitation fell in 2 days on July 14-15, affecting parts of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria.

According to media reports, more than 120 people have died in Germany alone and hundreds are still missing.

Meanwhile, parts of central China’s Henan Province received more accumulated precipitation between July 17 and July 21 than the typical average for a full calendar year.

Economic losses

The report estimates that, of the top 10 events examined between 1970 and 2019, storms caused about $ 521 billion in economic losses, while flooding accounted for about $ 115 billion.

Excerpts from the report show that floods and storms have caused the largest losses in Europe over the past 50 years, at a cost of $ 377.5 billion.

A 2002 flood in Germany caused $ 16.48 billion in losses, the costliest event in Europe during the period under review.

Across the continent, a total of 1,672 recorded disasters killed nearly 160,000 and $ 476.5 billion in economic damage.

“Clearly linked” to climate change

“Weather, climatic and water hazards are increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change,” mentionned Social Assistance Act Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

“The human and economic toll has been highlighted with tragic effect by the torrential rains and devastating floods and loss of life in Central Europe and China over the past week,” he added.

Also noting that the recent record heat waves in North America are “clearly linked” to global warming, Taalas cited a recent quick attribution analysis that climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, has made the heatwave at least 150 times more likely to occur.

Stressing that no country is immune to such changes, he said it was imperative to invest more in climate change adaptation, including strengthening multi-hazard early warning systems.