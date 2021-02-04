Water Graves: A Nightmare for Mexican Fishermen
MEXICO CITY, February 4 (IPS) – All of Erizo’s nightmares are the same. Since returning from the ocean – almost unrecognizable – every bad dream is the same. A wave hits his small boat and throws it into the deep sea where everything is so dark that he cannot even see his own hands.
He managed to stay afloat for eight days, hanging on to a large plastic jug filled with water, eating his own vomit, biting and eating live and raw fish for eight days. During the first few days, he prayed to God for his survival. For the next six days, he prayed for death until the last day he closed his eyes and thought it was over – just to realize that a ship had saved him and saved his life. “I didn’t die at sea, but a part of me is still there. Being a fisherman in this country is like having no life,” he told me. Erizo and his friends are hired on verbal agreements by anonymous men who represent shady companies. It is a common strategy in the fishing industry which exploits the most vulnerable without paying any social cost or support. Rental companies pay $ 0.7 to $ 1.4 per kilogram of fish and shrimp, respectively, which goes to “Central de Abastos” – America’s largest fish market. There it is sold at $ 15 per kilo. At a fancy restaurant in Mexico City’s affluent Polanco neighborhood, a shrimp soup could cost $ 35. From the small profits that Mexican fishermen make, they have to cover the cost of gasoline, food, aid, boat maintenance and mooring costs ashore. Often times, they work with obvious financial loss. Such is the life of the 300,000 fishermen of Mexico, a country ranked 16th in the world for seafood production. They produce 800,000 tonnes of food for a multi-billion dollar industry. Yet the fishermen work like slaves. Most of them earn and live $ 10 a day. They don’t have health insurance, social security or family credit. In addition, there are no financial services available to them or money to have fun or enjoy their life, according to the report “Social Impact of the Fishing Industry in Mexico”. The pandemic has made their poverty worse. The coronavirus has been a curse, but it can be a salvation: the fishing industry must transform and now is the perfect time to pay off the long-standing debt to these women and men, like Erizo. It is now or never to demand a better quality of work for them. Regulations and sanctions imposed on abusive companies are essential in the new world after the end of the global Covid-19 crisis. A country that devours the delicacies of the sea, leaving the people who bring it to their tables to starve, leaves only a bitter taste rather than good.
The author is a human rights activist who opened the first refuge for girls and adolescents rescued from commercial sexual exploitation in Mexico. She has published five books on the prevention of human trafficking; she is the elected representative of the GSN Global Sustainability Network in Latin America.
Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau
Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram
© Inter Press Service (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: Inter Press Service