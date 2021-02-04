Water Graves: A Nightmare for Mexican Fishermen

Rosi Orozco

MEXICO CITY, February 4 (IPS) – All of Erizo’s nightmares are the same. Since returning from the ocean – almost unrecognizable – every bad dream is the same. A wave hits his small boat and throws it into the deep sea where everything is so dark that he cannot even see his own hands.

Rosi Orozco Even when he swam with all his energy, this 31-year-old fisherman could never set foot on the mainland and for him the Mexican Pacific Ocean slowly became a tomb formed only of water. When Erizo dies in his nightmare, he wakes up in real life, opening his mouth like a dying fish desperately trying to breathe some air. Then he and his wife are on a midnight routine. Erizo stays in bed while Sandra walks on the sandy floor of their house to get a drink of water for him. She can do this in total darkness without tripping because there is almost nothing; the furniture in this young couple’s house consists only of a bed, a small television, a plastic table, two chairs, two hammocks and a few plastic bags containing clothes and shoes. Their poverty reflects the 24-hour shifts Erizo undertook each week while sailing his small boat – “Esmeralda” – named after his 4-year-old daughter. Erizo is a fisherman in a small town 20 minutes from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where everyone knows their neighbors by their nicknames. Erizo’s name means hedgehog, a name given to her because of her short, straight black hair. His friends are Pelao and Rana (frog). On the surface or in plain sight, they look like a relaxed group of friends drinking beer by the ocean and listening to the music group The Hermanos Cota. When you look closely at this community, you can see the open wounds inflicted on these fishermen through the labor exploitation. Pelao has struggled for years with unpayable debt that has led him to become addicted to alcohol, and Rana suffers from terrible pain in her hands due to frequent injuries from handling heavy fishing nets. Erizo hasn’t been the same person since fish sales plummeted in March 2008 and he couldn’t afford gasoline for his small boat to go out to sea and return home every day with his catch. He decided to go into the deep sea and stay there for five days until he caught as many fish as possible. On the third day, a big wave hit him, almost knocking him down to the bottom of the sea.

He managed to stay afloat for eight days, hanging on to a large plastic jug filled with water, eating his own vomit, biting and eating live and raw fish for eight days. During the first few days, he prayed to God for his survival. For the next six days, he prayed for death until the last day he closed his eyes and thought it was over – just to realize that a ship had saved him and saved his life. “I didn’t die at sea, but a part of me is still there. Being a fisherman in this country is like having no life,” he told me. Erizo and his friends are hired on verbal agreements by anonymous men who represent shady companies. It is a common strategy in the fishing industry which exploits the most vulnerable without paying any social cost or support. Rental companies pay $ 0.7 to $ 1.4 per kilogram of fish and shrimp, respectively, which goes to “Central de Abastos” – America’s largest fish market. There it is sold at $ 15 per kilo. At a fancy restaurant in Mexico City’s affluent Polanco neighborhood, a shrimp soup could cost $ 35. From the small profits that Mexican fishermen make, they have to cover the cost of gasoline, food, aid, boat maintenance and mooring costs ashore. Often times, they work with obvious financial loss. Such is the life of the 300,000 fishermen of Mexico, a country ranked 16th in the world for seafood production. They produce 800,000 tonnes of food for a multi-billion dollar industry. Yet the fishermen work like slaves. Most of them earn and live $ 10 a day. They don’t have health insurance, social security or family credit. In addition, there are no financial services available to them or money to have fun or enjoy their life, according to the report “Social Impact of the Fishing Industry in Mexico”. The pandemic has made their poverty worse. The coronavirus has been a curse, but it can be a salvation: the fishing industry must transform and now is the perfect time to pay off the long-standing debt to these women and men, like Erizo. It is now or never to demand a better quality of work for them. Regulations and sanctions imposed on abusive companies are essential in the new world after the end of the global Covid-19 crisis. A country that devours the delicacies of the sea, leaving the people who bring it to their tables to starve, leaves only a bitter taste rather than good.

The author is a human rights activist who opened the first refuge for girls and adolescents rescued from commercial sexual exploitation in Mexico. She has published five books on the prevention of human trafficking; she is the elected representative of the GSN Global Sustainability Network in Latin America.

