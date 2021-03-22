Water governance and data collection are essential to achieve development goals

Lack of access to safe drinking water is still not a possibility for millions of people and it has only been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Manipadma Jena / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, March 22 (IPS) – Prioritizing water governance and ensuring data collection and investment in groundwater use around the world are some of the key issues that need to be addressed with regard to the achievement of development goals.

“If we don’t make water governance a priority, we think and declare that we are unlikely to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Sareen Malik, Executive Secretary of the African Civil Society Network on water and sanitation (ANEW). a high-level meeting on water targets at the United Nations on Thursday.

Malik spoke alongside heads of state and civil society leaders during the “implementation of the water-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda”.

Lack of access to clean drinking water is still not a possibility for millions of people and it has only been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to speakers.

“Today, 2.2 billion people do not have access to safely managed drinking water, 4.2 billion people do not have access to safely managed sanitation and 3 billion do not have basic hand washing facilities, ”Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the conference.

“Water affects all aspects of life, we can see it in our current fight against COVID-19,” said Rutte. “Handwashing with soap and water is an essential first line of defense against human-to-human transmission of viruses.”

Henrietta Fore, executive director of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), pointed out that there was a significant gap between data on groundwater management and surface water management.

With groundwater supplying water to 50% of the world’s population, this lack of data can be problematic, said Dr David Kramer, professor of hydrology in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. . He detailed the various negative effects of the lack of investment in data in the study of groundwater.

“Groundwater is a vulnerable resource that is hidden and not physically visible, which can make it difficult for the general population and decision-makers to connect to this difficult resource,” he said.

“The need for sustainable groundwater is a key element – in global resilience to climate change, protection against loss of ecosystems and defense against human deprivation and poverty,” he said.

He added that about 2.5 billion people around the world depend solely on groundwater for their basic water needs, and that “the lack of systemic communication on groundwater data is one of the biggest obstacles. more important to its good management and governance ”.

“There are 153 countries with transboundary groundwater systems and this lack of progress in groundwater does not support future international stability,” he added.

He also highlighted the many ways in which surface water is affected by groundwater.

“Many decision-makers do not know that in drylands, small changes in groundwater levels due to over-pumping or climate change can decrease or eradicate the sources and sinks on which populations and groundwater-dependent ecosystems depend. for millennia, ”he said.

This lack of knowledge about groundwater, especially poor quality groundwater, could result in serious health effects for those who use it.

“I can’t tell you the sad recurring scene I see in economically developing countries where a woman with a water tank walks painfully past a broken well which she thought would give hope, only to walking several kilometers to fetch water from a distant source, ”he said with emotion.

ANEW’s Malik said his organization represents African women and girls who have spent 200 million hours collecting water.

“Their daughters and their daughters’ daughters will be locked into a life of ill health and poverty if we do not address the water crisis,” said Malik, adding that it affects women in different ways, for example by posing challenges in their management of menstrual hygiene.

Political prioritization and engagement “from above” are key to solving this problem, she said, while putting people at the heart of solutions.

“Governance-based solutions? Yes, but also by putting people-based solutions, ”said Malik. “Appropriate water and sanitation in governance is about questioning power dynamics, putting people at the center and ensuring that policies and practices flow from them.

She stressed the importance of including women and young people in these solutions.

Meanwhile, Rutte said the global acceleration framework on Sustainable Development Goals 6: Water and Sanitation is an important step in the right direction. “We need to develop and build capacity. We need to optimize and scale our finances, improve current data, and foster and replicate innovation, ”he said.