Water cycle intensifies as climate warms, IPCC report says more intense storms and flooding

Some key points of the water cycle. Nasa

August 11 (IPS) – In July 2021, the world saw extreme rainfall turn into flooding that washed away century-old homes in Europe, triggered landslides in Asia and flooded subways in China. More … than 900 people died in destruction. In North America, the West was battling fires amid an intense drought affecting the water and power supplies.

Water hazards can be exceptionally destructive, and the impact of climate change on extreme water-related events like these is increasingly evident.

In one new international climate assessment Released on August 9, 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that the water cycle has intensified and will continue to intensify as the planet warms.

The report, on which I worked as main author, documents an increase in both wet extremes, including more intense precipitation in most areas, and dry extremes, including drying out in the Mediterranean, in southwest Australia, the southwest of South America, South Africa and western North America. It also shows that the wet and dry extremes will continue to increase with future warming.

Why is the water cycle intensifying?

Water circulates in the environment, moving between the atmosphere, ocean, land, and frozen water reservoirs. It can fall as rain or snow, seep into the ground, flow into a stream, reach the ocean, freeze or evaporate in the atmosphere. Plants also take water from the soil and release it through the transpiration of their leaves. In recent decades, there has been an overall increase in precipitation and evaporation rates.

A number of factors intensify the water cycle, but one of the most important is that warming temperatures increase the upper limit for the amount of moisture in the air. This increases the potential for more rain.

This aspect of climate change is confirmed through all our proofs: It is expected from basic physics, projected by computer models, and it already appears in the observational data as a general increase in the intensity of precipitation with warming temperatures.

Understanding this and other changes in the water cycle is important for more than preparing for disasters. Water is an essential resource for all ecosystems and human societies, and in particular agriculture.

What does this mean for the future?

An intensifying water cycle means that wet and dry extremes and general variability in the water cycle will increase, but not uniformly around the world.

The intensity of precipitation is expected to increase for most land, but the largest increases in drought are expected in the Mediterranean, southwestern South America and western North America.

Annual average precipitation is expected to increase in many regions as the planet warms, especially at higher latitudes. Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC

Globally, daily extreme precipitation events are likely to intensify by about 7% for each degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) as global temperatures rise.

Many other important aspects of the water cycle will also change in addition to extremes as global temperatures rise, the report says, including shrinking mountain glaciers, decreasing duration of seasonal snow cover, Earlier snowmelt and contrasting changes in monsoon rains in different regions, which will impact the water resources of billions of people.

What can be done?

A common theme to all of these aspects of the water cycle is that higher greenhouse gas emissions lead to greater impacts.

The IPCC does not make policy recommendations. Instead, it provides the scientific information necessary to carefully assess policy choices. The results show what the implications of the different choices may be.

One thing scientific evidence in the report make it clear to world leaders that limiting global warming to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5C (2.7F) will require immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions .

Regardless of any specific target, it is clear that the severity of climate change impacts is closely related to greenhouse gas emissions: reducing emissions will reduce impacts. Every fraction of a degree counts.

Matthew Barlow, professor of climatology, University of Massachusetts Lowell

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.