Water: a question of survival in the world of pandemics

A woman in Madagascar walks up to 14 km per day to find drinking water. Credit: UNICEF / Safidy Andriananteain

HAMILTON, Ontario, Canada, Jul 01 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably magnified the existing vulnerabilities of billions of people around the world. Marginalized communities in developing countries have been excluded from social protection and support.

Long-standing economic and social inequalities deepened with the increasingly poor poor. A sharp divide in vaccine distribution revealed major problems in the global health sector.

Economic stimulus plans amounting to around 10,000 billion dollars were assembled in a few months – a more money than governments invested in the 2008 financial crisis. Yet progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has largely decelerated.

In fact, the pandemic has made many goals literally unachievable in the time frame of 2030.

Progress towards SDG 6 – Ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all – is among the most suffering targets. The world as a whole was already off track about it before the pandemic.

An estimated 2 billion and 3.6 billion people still live without access to a safely managed water supply and sanitation, respectively. The funds necessary to meet this immense challenge were estimated in 2016 at 74 to 166 billion US dollars annually until 2030.

They were never lifted, and now, probably, more are needed. Instead, due to the pandemic, funding for water is now should decrease.

The cost of achieving the other SDG 6 targets – beyond universal water supply and sanitation – is not included in the above. Attention now turning to the post-pandemic economic recovery plans, the question is: where and how do we get the money to achieve SDG 6 in the last nine years of the SDG era if we do not consistently achieve it in the first six years?

Recently initiated acceleration frames create some hope, and yet it’s hard to be particularly optimistic.

As we face unresolved global water challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, while already damaging in itself, could be a prelude to more threatening events. The world needs to get used to and prepare to “live with pandemics” because the risk of infectious diseases now rivals the risk of our inability to act on climate change.

New infectious diseases can increase in the next decades especially due to the uncontrolled pursuit human destruction of ecosystems. The next pandemics could lead to even higher death rates or unimaginable impacts on human health.

In this context, providing safe drinking water and sanitation and ensuring healthy freshwater ecosystems are no longer just a question of basic needs, human rights or dignity. These are questions of survival for all. Strategic actions are needed now rather than waiting the next pandemic episodes.

Countries are likely to have little choice but to address multiple development challenges simultaneously. However, from the standpoint of preparedness for future pandemics, these challenges need to be further prioritized.

In the global water sector, several elements may need to be prioritized over the next nine years of the SDGs:

· Ensure universal access to water and sanitation in health facilities. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, about half of health facilities do not have access to basic water and three quarters do not have access to sanitation services, while data on access to basic hygiene services in these facilities is largely unavailable in all regions.

· Ensure access to water and sanitation in schools. Globally, 31% and 37% of schools respectively lack access to basic water and sanitation services. Girls who do not have access to safe drinking water and sanitation at school are more likely to give up their education creating long-term impacts, with lost productivity and lifetime income estimated at $ 15 to $ 30 trillion.

· Provide access to water for refugees, who numbered over 26 million in 2020. COVID-19 a worsening of living conditions for refugees and untreated water and inadequate sanitation and hygiene have increased the possibility of infectious diseases – now and in the future.

· Improving water and health services for the urban poor. A quarter of the world’s urban population lives in informal settlements where social distancing, regular hand washing and others pandemic management practices are impractical. Short-term responses, including suspension of water billing, and tankers and water supply points, were far from sufficient to close the access gap in these areas.

The above challenges have a lot in common. All are explicitly human-centered and target the most vulnerable; therefore, they are essential to deal with if we really want to leave no one behind. All of them, if addressed, will mitigate the impact of future pandemics.

All contribute to SDG 6 targets on universal water supply and sanitation. All of them have strong links to other important SDGs, for example, you cannot eradicate a source of refugees without ensuring peace, political stability and stopping environmental degradation.

And all of them are implicit in the current SDG targets. Achieving the above milestones may not be enough for universal access to water and sanitation, but they will remain unprecedented achievements in modern history.

Stopping the degradation of freshwater ecosystems – to lessen the likelihood of future pandemics – must also be much stronger. Although some relevant processes are on their way, they may be too long to be effective.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that it may be wise to revisit and articulate priorities in ongoing SDG efforts. With nearly 170 targets, the SDG framework, while comprehensive, may be too ambitious for a rather short period.

And it’s not just about periodically assessing progress on the SDGs, but also about adjusting targets; especially when many of the original elements have been blurred and when major new factors such as pandemics have recently reshaped the world. There are things that cannot wait any longer. Fixing at least some of the world’s most chronic water problems is one of them.

Guillaume Baggio is a research associate, Manzoor Qadir is deputy director, and Vladimir Smakhtine is the Director of the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University, which is supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. The Institute celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.

