Wastewater can offer early signs of coronavirus outbreaks.

People infected with the coronavirus can shed extremely high amounts of the virus in their stool even before they show symptoms – if they ever do – suggesting that the wastewater test could offer health officials a way to spot emerging community outbreaks early, researchers found out.

Scientists at MIT and elsewhere compared coronavirus concentrations in wastewater from an urban Massachusetts treatment facility with cases of Covid-19 in the same area and found that changes in coronavirus levels in sewage preceded increases and decreases in positive test results by four to 10 days.

Their study has not yet been peer reviewed, but the results, as well as those of a study published in the October issue of Nature Biotechnology by Yale researchers, suggest that wastewater monitoring could play an important role in helping contain the pandemic.

The practice could give public health officials warnings about increases in infection perhaps a week earlier than clinical test data alone. That means they could issue health advisories or order closings sooner, which would give those metrics a better chance to work.