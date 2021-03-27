World
Waste picker hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by early next week – Times of India
ISMAILIA: A giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal could be freed by early next week if heavier tugs, dredging and high tide are successful in dislodging it, a Dutch company working to free the vessel has said.
The 400-meter (430-yard) length of Ever Given became wedged diagonally over a southern section of the channel in the midst of high winds early Tuesday, disturbing worldwide shipping by blocking one of the busiest waterways in the world.
About 15% of global maritime traffic passes through the canal, and hundreds of ships wait to pass through the waterway once the blockage is cleared.
Dredges had removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand around her bow on Friday, but towing operations to free the ship were suspended overnight.
They were due to restart in early Saturday afternoon to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of the canal’s operations said, although they added that more sand may need to be removed from around the ship. to free it.
“We aim to do it after the weekend, but everything will have to work out well for that,” Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, told Dutch TV show Nieuwsuur on Friday.
Boskalis owns Smit Salvage, who was brought in this week to help Suez Canal Authorities (SCA) dislodge the vessel.
“The bow is really stuck in the sandy clay, but the stern hasn’t been fully sunk into the dirt, which is positive. We can try to use that as a lever to free it,” Berdowski said. .
“Heavy tugs, with a combined capacity of 400 tonnes, will arrive this weekend. We hope that a combination of tugs, sand dredging at the bow and high tide will allow us to free the vessel early. of the next week. . ”
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly thanked foreign partners on Saturday for their offers to help bail out the ship and said the SCA chairman would brief the media on details of the ship’s release operation shortly.
Oil tanker prices increase
Tanker shipping rates nearly doubled after the ship failed, and the lockdown has scrambled global supply chains, threatening costly delays for businesses already facing Covid-19 restrictions.
If it drags on, shippers may decide to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to additional travel and fuel costs.
A total of 288 ships were waiting to enter or continue their transit through the canal as of Friday, including 65 container ships, 63 bulk carriers and 23 liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, depending on a shipping source.
Three shipping agents said on Saturday that none of the ships waiting at the entrances to the canal had yet requested to be diverted.
Boskalis and Smit Salvage warned that using too much force to tow the ship could damage it.
Berdowski said a land crane would be brought in over the weekend, which could ease the burden on Ever Given by removing the containers, although experts have warned that such a process could be complex and time consuming.
“If we fail to release it next week, we will have to remove some 600 containers from the bow to reduce the weight,” he said.
“It will set us back for days at least, because where to leave all these containers will be a big headache.”
