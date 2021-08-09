Washington State sets a vaccination mandate for government and healthcare workers.

“These workers live in every community in our state, working together and with the public every day to provide services,” said Mr. Inslee. “We have a duty to protect them from the virus, they have the right to be protected, and the communities they serve and in which they live also deserve protection. “

Dow Constantine, the King County Executive, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joined Mr. Inslee at the press conference to express their support.

Nominations will be considered for “legitimate medical reasons or sincere religious beliefs,” the governor said, but not for philosophical objections. Employees will not be able to give up the vaccine and get tested every week.

Mr Inslee’s office said the bill for coronavirus testing would run into millions of dollars if continued indefinitely and the testing option had not worked well in public facilities like prisons, private hospitals or nursing homes. “We are past the point where we can test our path to safety,” he said. “They don’t solve the problem.

Mr Inslee is using the emergency authority powers given to him during the coronavirus pandemic to issue the new order, his office said. The state allows healthcare workers in facilities and private establishments, and the governor has said the same enforcement mechanism kicks in when a medical error or the wrong medication is administered. “It is a rule of life and safety,” he added.