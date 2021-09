Washington: “Shooting” at US Army base was “exercise”, no casualties: Official – Times of India

WASHINGTON: A report filming to United States Army is highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally stated, a base official said.Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations of the base, told AFP that the apparent incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official confirmed the incident to AFP.“Reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. It was a planned exercise,” the base said in a subsequent statement.Initially, various base officials confirmed to US media that there had been an “active shooter” who had been “confined”.The first reports attracted attention because Ft. Meade, in Maryland , about 25 miles (40 km) north of Washington, is home to the government’s largest and most secret signal intelligence agency, the National Security Agency, as well as the US Cyber ​​Command, which conducts cyber operations offensive and defensive.