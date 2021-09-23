World

Washington: “Shooting” at US Army base was “exercise”, no casualties: Official – Times of India

WASHINGTON: A report filming to United States Armyis highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally stated, a base official said.
Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations of the base, told AFP that the apparent incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official confirmed the incident to AFP.
“Reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. It was a planned exercise,” the base said in a subsequent statement.
Initially, various base officials confirmed to US media that there had been an “active shooter” who had been “confined”.
The first reports attracted attention because Ft. Meade, in Maryland, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Washington, is home to the government’s largest and most secret signal intelligence agency, the National Security Agency, as well as the US Cyber ​​Command, which conducts cyber operations offensive and defensive.




