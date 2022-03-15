World

washington: Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC, and NY – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in Washington, D.C.and new Yorkthe police department in Washington said in post on Twitter.
“Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch,” tea Metropolitan Police Department wrote. It added more information will come but gave no other details.
Authorities had been searching for a lone gunman who they said was linked by forensic evidence to the shooting of five homeless men in the two cities.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

QAnon followers believe Trump is purposely pronouncing China wrong in secret Ukraine code

3 hours ago

Syrians seek justice for war atrocities 11 years after uprising

4 hours ago

The Latest Covid Surge

5 hours ago

Shanghai official rules out need for Covid lockdown at the moment – Times of India

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button