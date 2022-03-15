World
washington: Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC, and NY – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in Washington, D.C.and new Yorkthe police department in Washington said in post on Twitter.
“Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch,” tea Metropolitan Police Department wrote. It added more information will come but gave no other details.
Authorities had been searching for a lone gunman who they said was linked by forensic evidence to the shooting of five homeless men in the two cities.
