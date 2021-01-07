Was it a coup? No, but the seat of the US Capitol was the electoral violence of a fragile democracy

Although violent and shocking, what happened on January 6 was not a coup.

This Trumpist insurgency was electoral violence, just like the electoral violence that plagues many fragile democracies.

What is a coup?

While coups do not have a single definition, researchers who study them – like us – agree on the key attributes of what academics call a “coup”.

Coup experts Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne define a coup as “an overt attempt by the military or other elites within the state apparatus to overthrow the sitting head of state using unconstitutional means.”

Essentially, three parameters are used to judge whether an insurgency is a coup:

1) Are the perpetrators agents of the state, such as military officials or rogue government officials?

2) Is the target of the insurgency the chief executive of the government?

3) Are the plotters using illegal and unconstitutional methods to seize executive power?

Coups and coup attempts

A successful coup took place in Egypt on July 3, 2013, when army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi forcefully deleted the country’s unpopular president, Mohamed Morsi. Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected leader, had recently overseen the drafting of a new constitution. Al-Sisi also suspended this. It qualifies as a coup because al-Sisi seized power illegally and introduced his own rule of law from the ashes of the elected government.

Coups do not always succeed in overthrowing the government.

In 2016, members of the Turkish army tried to remove the president, Turkey’s strongman, Reçep Erdogan, from power. Soldiers seized key areas in Ankara, the capital, and Istanbul, including the Bosphorus Bridge and two airports. But the coup lacked coordination and widespread support, and it failed quickly after President Erdogan called on his supporters to confront the plotters. Erdogan remains in power today.

What happened at the United States Capitol?

The uprising on Capitol Hill does not meet the three criteria of a coup.

Supporters of the Trump riots targeted one branch of the executive branch – Congress – and they did so illegally, through intrusion and destruction of property. Categories # 2 and # 3, check.

As for Category 1, the rioters appeared to be civilians acting of their own accord, not state actors. President Trump made incite his followers to walk on the Capitol building less than an hour before the crowds invaded the pitch, insisting that the election had been stolen and saying “We won’t take it anymore. This comes after months of propagating election lies and baseless conspiracies that have created a perception of government wrongdoing in the minds of many Trump supporters.

It is not clear whether the president’s motivation to inflame the anger of his supporters was to attack Congress, and he told them to go home as the violence escalated. For now, it appears that the riot in Washington, DC, was enacted without the approval, assistance, or active leadership of government actors such as the military, police or sympathetic GOP officials.

America’s political elites are not, however, blameless.

By disseminating conspiracy theories on voter fraud, many Republican senators, including Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, created the conditions for political violence in the United States, especially electoral violence.

Academics have documented that controversial political rhetoric fuels the risk of election-related violence. Elections are important issues; they represent a transfer of political power. When government officials demean and discredit democratic institutions have a simmering political conflict is underway, contested elections can spark political violence and mob rule.

So what happened?

The shocking events of January 6 were political violence of the kind that too often spoils elections in young or unstable democracies.

Bangladeshi elections suffer perpetual mob violence and political insurgencies due to years of government violence and opposition anger. Its 2015 and 2018 elections looked more like war zones than democratic transitions.

In Cameroon, armed dissidents perpetrated violence Election 2020, targeting government buildings, opposition figures and innocent spectators. Their aim was to delegitimize the vote in response to sectarian violence and government disproportion.

Election violence in the United States differs in cause and context from that seen in Bangladesh and Cameroon, but the action is similar. The United States has not had a coup, but this Trump-encouraged insurgency is likely to send the country down a politically and socially turbulent road.

Clayton besaw, Research Affiliate and Senior Analyst, University of Central Florida and Matthew frank, Master’s student, international security, University of Denver

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.