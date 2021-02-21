‘War zone’: witnesses describe violence during protests in Myanmar

Yangon, Myanmar – Saturday was the worst day of bloodshed yet during mass protests in Myanmar against the February 1 military coup, which toppled the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and his National League for democracy. Police opened fire on peaceful protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, kill two – including a 16-year-old who was shot in the head – and injured more than 20.

The country’s largest city, Yangon, has seen the biggest protests with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets, but so far there has been no violent crackdown on the protests. The situation is different in Mandalay and other parts of Myanmar, where police and soldiers are using increasingly violent methods to quell protests.

A doctor who was on the front lines of Saturday’s protests in Mandalay spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, describing scenes reminiscent of a “war zone”.

She and her team saw police deploy water cannons, beat protesters and shoot them with live ammunition, rubber bullets and slingshots. The first incident happened near the port of Mandalay, where sailors had occupied a ship and removed equipment so it could not leave, as part of a growing civil disobedience movement aimed at crippling the military government .

She said a group of protesters also gathered near the port, creating a crowd that police could not pass through. After negotiations with the ship’s chief officer, the sailors told the protesters to let the police pass.

“The crowd listened and made way for the police and the water cannon truck. As the crowd made way for these cars, the water cannon truck stopped and blocked the way. Then another water cannon truck came over from 35th Street and without warning it started attacking the protesters, ”she said. Soon after, the police “started beating people”.

“I saw with my own eyes that there was an old lady who was just watching the protest from her home and the police attacked her. She had a terrible head injury, ”she said.

His team was called in by police to treat two injured protesters who were being held in a police van.

“One had a split head and needed stitches. The other had two gunshot wounds on the side of his thigh. From what I saw it didn’t look like a rubber bullet. The patient was bleeding too much, ”she says.

The doctor asked the police to release the two injured people so that they could give them emergency medical treatment, but the police refused. “I was only able to give them an antiseptic and put bandages on the open wounds,” she said.

From there, the doctor and his team went to 40th Street, where the situation was “much worse” with several demonstrators “terribly injured”, including a gunshot wound in the stomach who was being treated by another doctor.

“I was inside the monastery to help the wounded who were taken inside by other civilians. Even as I treated the wounded, they continued to shoot at the monastery. We could see the ground burst ”as it was sprayed with bullets, she recalls.

A student activist in Mandalay, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, told Al Jazeera that during the day, protesters risk “being captured, beaten or shot.” At night, they fear “arbitrary arrests and all kinds of terrorism orchestrated by the army”.

There are recurring reports of nighttime attacks by security forces against protesters in Mandalay. On Wednesday evening, soldiers and police raided a housing complex for Myanma National Railways staff, many of whom are on strike, refusing to work for the military government.

The student activist said officials participating in the national strike had been threatened and some detained. Activists and protest organizers have also been targeted by security forces.

“They broke into the Student Union offices… there were spies among the crowds of protesters and they were following us and looting our homes at night,” the activist said, describing the atmosphere in Mandalay. as “really hellish”.

In another incident that sparked widespread outrage, a 21-year-old with cerebral palsy was brutally beaten by police in Mandalay while working as a volunteer cleaning up trash after the protests.

Protests were also violently dispersed in Mon State, Kachin State, and the isolated capital of Naypyidaw, where a 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head by police during the protests in the February 9 died Friday.

“The shooting at peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond pale,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted on Saturday. “We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those who crush democracy and stifle dissent.”

Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division of Human Rights Watch, said “the time for discussions is over.”

“Governments and the UN must now impose sanctions on companies under military control of Myanmar to show [Senior General] Min Aung Hlaing and the State Administrative Council junta how bleak their future will be if they continue on this path, ”he told Al Jazeera in an email.

Robertson said the military had “killed civilians for free for its entire existence,” including in its brutal campaigns against ethnic minorities.

“When conducting field operations, the Tatmadaw [Myanmar’s military] operates on a scorched earth base, killing fleeing civilians, torturing and murdering men they capture and raping women and girls, ”he said, adding that the military regularly turned to looting and arson.

Robertson said Yangon, on the other hand, is likely to be “the last place the junta collapses.”

“Yangon has the embassies, UN offices, international journalists and the heart of the business community concentrated there,” he said.

But the student activist said the harsh crackdown in Mandalay only created fiercer resistance, with protests growing on Sunday.

“We are all the more angry at their horrific acts and more motivated to win this revolution,” he said. “I couldn’t live my life in chains and fear.”