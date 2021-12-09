War in Ethiopia: UN suspends food aid in two cities after looting of warehouses

More than nine million people in northern Ethiopia need essential food supplies, UN says

The World Food Program (WFP) has suspended food aid distribution in two towns in northern Ethiopia after gunmen looted its warehouses.

Looters from the Tigrayan rebel forces held aid workers at gunpoint in the town of Kombolcha, the United Nations said.

They stole large amounts of essential food, some for malnourished children.

Northern Ethiopia faces massive famine amid an ongoing civil war between Tigrayan and government forces.

After more than a year of fighting, more than nine million people are in need of essential food, according to the UN.

A spokesperson for the UN, which heads WFP, said its staff were subjected to “extreme intimidation” during the days of looting.

He added: “Such harassment of humanitarian personnel by the armed forces is unacceptable. It undermines the ability of the United Nations and all of our humanitarian partners to provide assistance when it is most needed.

The spokesperson also accused government troops of requisitioning three WFP humanitarian trucks and using them for their own purposes.

This led to the decision to stop the distribution of food in Kombolcha and nearby Dessie, two strategic towns in the northern Amhara region that lie on the road to the capital Addis Ababa. Tigrayan rebels have not commented on allegations that their fighters have stolen food aid.

The Ethiopian government recently announced that it had taken over the towns from the Tigray rebels. But the rebels said the army had only reclaimed areas they had abandoned.

Ethiopia conflict zones map

Fighting erupted over a year ago between government troops and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), which dominated Ethiopia for decades and now controls Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the Tigray region to crush the TPLF after he said he had attacked military camps.

The story continues

But the rebels have made a comeback, retaking most of Tigray and advancing into neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar.

The conflict has killed thousands, displaced more than two million and pushed hundreds of thousands of people into near starvation conditions, UN figures show.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the humanitarian disaster in northern Ethiopia remains a “top priority” for the United States.

He called on both sides to negotiate an end to the conflict and allow aid to reach those in need.

Aid suspension exacerbates a worsening crisis

By Emmanuel Igunza, BBC News, Nairobi

This is yet another example of the dangerous environment in which aid workers must operate in Ethiopia.

Since the conflict began a year ago, 28 aid workers have been killed, making the country one of the most dangerous for aid workers, according to the UN.

Then there is the paperwork. For months now, aid agencies have pleaded with the Ethiopian government to cut red tape and allow more humanitarian access.

But so far, only a fraction of the urgent needs reach people in Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions. At least 100 trucks are needed every day in these areas – but only a trickle gets there despite millions of starving people.

Aid agencies also face shortages of fuel and cash, which they need to keep their operations going.

This suspension will undoubtedly worsen the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Already 400,000 people are living in conditions bordering on famine and if the forced suspension is prolonged it will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.