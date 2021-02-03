War crimes in Liberia: rebel commander tried in Finland

Gibril Ealoghima Massaquoi denies murder, rape and recruitment of child soldiers

The trial of an alleged warlord accused of atrocities during Liberia’s civil war has started in Finland.

Prosecutors say Gibril Ealoghima Massaquoi, from Sierra Leone, was a prominent member of a rebel group that fought in Liberia from 1999 to 2003.

He is accused of having killed civilians and soldiers who had just been disarmed, raped and recruited child soldiers.

He denies the charges and says he was participating in the peace talks at the time of the alleged crimes.

Some 250,000 people were killed in the Liberian conflict, which was closely linked to the war in neighboring Sierra Leone.

Who is Gibril Ealoghima Massaquoi?

The 51-year-old was a commander and spokesperson for Sierra Leone’s notorious rebel group, the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), which also fought in Liberia.

The RUF was known for atrocities such as hacking into members of civilians, as well as killings and rapes.

He testified before the UN-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone, established to investigate war crimes committed in that conflict. He was transferred to Finland in 2008 as part of a witness protection program, which provided immunity for crimes committed in Sierra Leone, but not in Liberia.

In March, he was arrested in the Finnish city of Tampere, where he is on trial.

What is he accused of doing?

He is charged with murder, aggravated war crimes and serious crimes against humanity.

AFP news agency reports that it has seen court documents claiming that he held “an extremely high and influential post” in the RUF, one of the main militias fighting alongside President Charles Taylor’s NPFL forces in the past. Liberia.

According to witnesses, he ordered civilians, including children, to be locked in two buildings, which were then set on fire.

In another alleged atrocity, prosecutor Tom Laitinen claims that some of the bodies of his victims were cut up and “turned into food which Massaquoi also ate”.

Prosecutors have demanded a life sentence, which in Finland usually means 14 years in prison, AFP reports.

Why is this case important?

The tribunal will travel to Liberia and neighboring Sierra Leone in the coming weeks, AFP reports.

He will do so to hear up to 80 witnesses and visit the sites where the atrocities were allegedly committed under the orders of Mr. Massaquoi.

This makes it the first such case to be partly held on Liberian soil, although Mr. Massaquoi will remain in Finland.

Who else was prosecuted after the civil war in Liberia?

Former Liberian President Taylor was convicted by an international criminal tribunal in 2012 of war crimes and crimes against humanity, but it was related to the conflict in Sierra Leone. He is serving his 50-year sentence in a UK prison.

Her son “Chuckie” Taylor was sentenced to 97 years in prison by a US federal court in 2009 for torturing and killing people while he was head of Liberia’s counterterrorism service.

Rebels loyal to Charles Taylor terrorized the streets of Monrovia

Former warlord Mohammed “Jungle Jabbah” Jabateh was jailed for 30 years in the United States for lying about his past as the leader of a force that has committed multiple murders and acts of cannibalism.

And Alieu Kosiah was tried last year in Switzerland.