War Brings Out Solidarity and Defiance in Ukrainians Who Remain

About two million people have stayed in Kyiv, a population galvanized by a newfound unity and its refusal to be cowed by Russian invaders.

March 20, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine — The historic center of Kyiv, usually bustling with tourists and souvenir stalls around its pastel-colored buildings and golden domed churches, is largely deserted these days. Shops and offices are closed, and the city, placed under curfew from 8 pm, falls dark and silent at night.

Nearly half the population left the city through the first weeks of war in a chaotic exodus that blocked the roads and swamped the central train station. But just as many people remained—an estimated two million. Some stayed because they did not have the means to leave, or a place to go to, but others did so from a sense of patriotism or a newfound defiance in the face of the Russian invasion.

People were still out walking their dogs in a park by St. Andrew’s Church, above the Dnieper River on Sunday morning, even as the sound of heavy bombardment rolled like thunder from the northern suburbs of the city.