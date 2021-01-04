Wanted: Affirmative Labor Market Legislation in Nepal

Only affirmative action can help people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups enter the labor market. Credit: UNDP, Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal, January 4 (IPS) – Krishna Gahatraj is an expert and activist on disability and social inclusion; Simone Galimberti is co-founder of ENGAGE, a nonprofit NGO working on social inclusion of young people with a focus on the rights of people with disabilities in Kathmandu.In Nepal, a dominant culture traditionally representing the elites, the so- saying upper castes of society according to the Hindu culture, endures and still prevails.

As a result, access to power eludes those who really need a chance to obtain it, those who are deprived of their rights and powers.

People with disabilities, members of the Dalits who, according to Hindu mythology, are considered lower castes and often treated as “untouchable”, as well as indigenous communities and certainly women are much less likely.

The ongoing pandemic is surely exacerbating this divide with even fewer job opportunities available, pushing them farthest behind to the bottom of society. How can we change such an inequitable status quo from the perspective of someone hitherto excluded from power?

A comprehensive quota system applicable also in the labor market would offer an important stepping stone towards a truly inclusive and just nation. If you are one of them, your chances of getting a job are really slim.

This is mainly due to the structural discrimination that still prevails in our society which prevents you from crossing multiple barriers: lack of quality education and accessibility, a constant feeling of not belonging to other invisible constraints that make your intimidating path to empowerment. otherwise impossible.

If, against all odds, a person from a disadvantaged group manages to get a good education and develop their skills, their chances of getting a skilled job will be incredibly low compared to others from the dominant groups. We shouldn’t be surprised after all.

Although their rights are now enshrined in a new constitution theoretically based on inclusion and equality, people belonging to these groups are still systematically discriminated against on a daily basis. As a result, people with disabilities, like other vulnerable groups, are still left behind to have access to the same opportunities as other privileged counterparts.

In some cases, discrimination is overt and deliberate, but in many others it occurs unconsciously, based on old prejudices that fuel people’s mindsets. Confusing as it may be, citizens of vulnerable groups are never able to meet all expectations and demands. The bar is always higher for them.

A major problem is that disability and caste are still seen as uncomfortable topics to deal with in the workplace, regardless of the qualifications, skills and potential of applicants from traditionally discriminated against minority groups.

Therefore, institutional barriers posed by employers, and society as a whole, must be challenged, ensuring equal access to citizens whose equality rights have been systematically discriminated against.

The prevailing symbolic approach to improving the diversity and inclusion of the workforce will never bring about transformative change in our structures, systems and behaviors and we cannot simply wait for the emergence of a more sensitive corporate leadership. When management consciously discriminates, grievances and evidence-based complaints cannot find a safe channel for referral.

As a result, many job prospects from marginalized groups even stop applying.

How can we question, challenge and reverse these discriminatory attitudes in the workplace? A well-designed positive legislative framework is the only option available with the right economic and social policies to stimulate the economy and society.

The existing quota for minority groups applies exclusively to the public sector and is often not enforced and ignored.

For example, legal provisions aimed at ensuring adequate representation of persons with disabilities in elected legislative assemblies have never been enforced and the 5% compulsory employment quota for persons with disabilities in accordance with the Civil Service Act is to be hardly applied.

First, we need to make sure that these existing protections are fully enforced, but that will not be enough. We also need a positive framework for the private sector, including nonprofit and development work, which, rather than being seen as a drag on recovery, can be a driver for a labor market. more dynamic.

A more open and minority-friendly economy will be stronger, which will help the country transition to a middle-income country by 2030. Affirmative action laws that take due account of the intersectional nature of the problem are needed if we want to change society and ensure that even the most marginalized citizens can have a fair chance at life.

A more inclusive economy is not a zero-sum game. A stronger, more inclusive economy means there will be more opportunities for everyone, but getting there also means recognizing that we need to address and break down recurring barriers.

The ruling class must accept its responsibilities and play its role.

It can be hard to believe that the decision to hire someone could ultimately depend on your last name or your disability.

Making the country a more diverse and inclusive nation is a choice that will have long-term benefits. A more robust quota system, applicable also in the private and non-profit labor market, can achieve this.

