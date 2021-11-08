Wang Yaping becomes the first Chinese woman to walk in space

Wang is one of three astronauts on a six-month mission to build the Tiangong space station.

Astronaut Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to walk in space, authorities said on Monday, as part of a six-month mission to the country’s space station.

Wang and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the main module of Tiangong Station for more than six hours to install equipment and perform tests alongside the station’s robotic arm as part of its ongoing construction, according to the agency. Chinese Space (CMS).

The third crew member, Ye Guangfu, provided assistance from inside the station, CMS said on its website.

Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace”, is a crucial part of China’s military drive to become a leading space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the moon.

Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be operational by 2022.

Wang, 41, and Zhai, 55, have previously traveled to the now-retired Chinese experimental space stations, and Zhai carried out China’s first spacewalk 13 years ago.

The two waved to the camera as they were tied up outside the station.

“This is the first extravehicular activity of the Shenzhou-13 crew, and it is also the first in China’s space history involving the participation of a female astronaut,” CMS said in a statement. press release Monday morning.

“The whole process went smoothly and successfully,” the agency added.

Tiangong is expected to operate for at least 10 years, and the three astronauts are the second group to stay there with Wang the first woman.

Their job is to set up equipment and test technology for future construction, with at least one more spacewalk planned.

The team is expected to spend six months at the station.

The station’s Tianhe module will be connected next year to two other sections named Mengtian and Wentian. The completed station will weigh around 66 tonnes, much smaller than the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs around 450 tonnes.

Three spacewalks are planned to install equipment for the station expansion, while the crew will also assess living conditions in the Tianhe module and conduct experiments in space medicine and other fields. .