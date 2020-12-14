World
Wall Street Journal opinion editor defends article on Dr Jill Biden – Times of India
The Wall Street Journal editorial page editor accused President-elect Joe Biden’s strategists of instigating a coordinated response to an opinion piece published Friday night calling on Jill Biden, Biden’s wife, to refrain from identifying herself as “Dr. Biden” because she is not a doctor, but instead holds a doctorate in education.
After earning two master’s degrees, Jill Biden received her doctorate in 2007 from the University of Delaware. She also taught English at a community college in Virginia and said she hoped to continue doing so as first lady.
“PhD. may once have had prestige, but this has been diminished by the erosion of seriousness and the relaxation of standards in university education in general, ”Joseph Epstein wrote in the editorial.
In the response, published Sunday evening and for the Monday newspaper, Paul A. Gigot, editor of the Journal’s opinion section for nearly two decades, pointed to negative ratings on Epstein’s article published on Twitter by two Biden staff members as well as by Douglas Emhoff. , the husband of Senator Kamala Harris, the elected vice president, as proof of a campaign.
“Why go to so much trouble to highlight a single editorial on a relatively minor issue?” wrote Gigot, who said elsewhere that the responses reflected “what was clearly a political strategy”. “I guess Biden’s team concluded it was a chance to use the big gun of identity politics to send a message to critics as they prepare to take power. There is nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism.
Gigot added that the press had generally supported the negative interpretation of the article (he referred to a New York Times article on this). And he defended the play.
“Ms. Biden is now America’s most prominent doctoral graduate and plays a leading role in educational policy,” Gigot wrote. “She cannot be barred from comment.”
He also noted that Epstein’s argument that doctorate holders should not use the honorary “Dr” applied to men as well as women, and he said that criticizing Epstein’s use of “kiddo To designate Jill Biden was inappropriate, since Joe Biden also used the term in reference to his wife. He compared tweets from Biden staff members to those in which President Donald Trump called the press “an enemy of the people.”
A Wall Street Journal spokesperson declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately comment.
The Conservatism of the Journal’s opinion page – which preceded Rupert Murdoch’s purchase of Journal’s parent company, Dow Jones & Co., for $ 5 billion in 2007 – has at times produced friction with the room. Journal press, which, like most newspapers, is not officially political.
Epstein’s play is likely to generate new tensions. For example, over the weekend, a higher education reporter for The Journal said on Twitter that such opinion pieces “make it harder for me to do my job.”
As in other newspapers, including The Times and The Washington Post, the Newspaper sections and opinion pages are administered separately, each overseen by an editor who reports to the newspaper’s editor. .
At least three times this year, members of the Journal’s editorial staff have sent letters criticizing Journal columns.
In July, nearly 300 press workers sent a letter to the Journal’s editor, Almar Latour, identifying a “lack of fact-checking and transparency” at the opinion poll. The letter referred to several opinion pieces, including Vice President Mike pencethe essay of June 16 entitled “There is no Coronavirus “Second wave”. In response, the Journal ran an unsigned editorial lamenting the “culture of phase-out” that it said the letter was typical of.
In June, the board of directors of the union that represents Journal staff members sent a letter to Latour and Matt Murray – the Journal’s editor-in-chief, overseeing the news section – asking that Gerard A. Baker, the former editor-in-chief and now editor-in-chief at large, be reassigned to the opinion section and criticized an opinion piece in his editorial as well as several of his Twitter posts. He was reassigned the day after the letter was sent, although a Journal spokesperson said the move was underway.
In February, the headline of an article by columnist Walter Russell Mead criticizing China’s response to the coronavirus prompted more than 50 news workers, many of whom are based in China, to sign a letter to the CEO of Dow Jones and the Managing Director of Murdoch’s News Corp. request a withdrawal. The title, which described China as “the real sick of Asia”, was “derogatory,” the letter read. The headline was not withdrawn and the Chinese government quickly expelled three Journalists from the Journal in what it called retaliation.
In Sunday’s response, Gigot pledged not to be disturbed by the reaction to the opinion piece. “If you don’t agree with Mr. Epstein, fine. Write a letter or voice your objections on Twitter, ”he wrote. “But these pages are not going to stop publishing provocative essays just because they offend the new administration or political censors in the media and academia.”
