Wagner Group: Why the EU is alarmed by Russian mercenaries in Central Africa

Central African Republic forces fought alone to reverse rebel advances

This week, the European Union imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization accused of committing human rights violations in the Central African Republic and elsewhere.

The EU has said it will no longer train CAR government soldiers due to their ties to Wagner.

In Africa, its fighters are also involved in Libya, Sudan and Mozambique and are expected to play a role in Mali.

Why is the Wagner group in CAR?

The mercenaries are there to support President Faustin-Archange Touadéra in the fight against the rebels, who still control many parts of the country despite recent advances by the government.

The country has been plagued by civil unrest since the overthrow of President François Bozizé in 2013. Mr. Touadéra, in power since the 2016 elections, had struggled to defeat the rebel forces despite the presence of French troops and a military force. the UN.

The Central African government believes that the Russian mercenaries have been more successful.

Wagner reportedly started working in CAR in 2017, after the UN Security Council approved a Russian training mission there and lifted the arms embargo imposed in 2013.

In October 2017, President Touadéra visited Russia to sign a number of security agreements with the Russian government.

These included a request for military support, in exchange for access to the CAR’s significant diamond, gold and uranium deposits.

The UN had only accepted the deployment of 175 Russian trainers for the local army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted President Faustin-Archange Touadéra at African summit in Russia in 2019

Despite official Russian denials, there are accusations, including from the EU, that there are links between Wagner and the Kremlin.

Analysts say the ties allowed Wagner’s armed members to start working in CAR after the deal was signed with Russia.

Since then, the group’s presence in this mineral-rich country has multiplied.

The Russian government claims to have sent unarmed military instructors to CAR and that no more than 550 of them have been in the country at one time.

UN experts, however, believe there may be more than 2,000 Russian-deployed instructors in CAR, including recruits from Syria and Libya, where Wagner has been active.

This is of particular concern to the UN and France, both of which have accused the group of fueling the conflict by committing human rights violations and extrajudicial killings of suspected rebels.

What exactly is the Wagner group accused of doing?

Wagner agents, along with government forces, raped and robbed unarmed civilians in rural areas of the country, according to the UN and France.

In a report published in August on human rights violations in the CAR, the UN documented more than 500 incidents during the year as of July 2020. These included extrajudicial killings, acts torture and sexual violence.

Last month a monument to the Russian army was erected in the CAR capital Bangui

In October, a UN panel of experts said those arrested by Russian instructors and the national army often did not have access to justice. They said victims were reluctant to file formal complaints, meaning impunity for the abuses continued.

Earlier this month, the Central African Minister of Justice, Arnaud Abazene, admitted for the first time that certain abuses had been committed by “Russian instructors”.

While he said most of the incidents were committed by the rebels, it was the first time the government recognized abuses by their own troops or allies.

Mr Abazene also said the Russian instructors had been repatriated to stand trial in their country of origin.

Why has the EU decided to act?

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told the BBC that Brussels was increasingly alarmed by the activities of the Wagner group. In addition to the problems in CAR, the UN has accused Wagner of committing war crimes in Libya.

A BBC investigation found that Wagner’s operatives killed civilians and prisoners in Libya and placed unmarked explosives.

“Their legal status is vague, as is their modus operandi, their objectives and their targets,” Massrali said.

“It is clearly very difficult to prevent and ensure accountability for potential violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the context of such ambiguity.

The EU insisted that it did not cooperate with Wagner’s mercenaries.

He has now suspended his military training mission in CAR because he feared these mercenaries would command units the EU had trained.

The EU is a major humanitarian aid donor to the CAR, having provided more than € 1.4 billion (£ 1.2 billion; $ 1.6 billion) since 2014.

What are the links of the Wagner group with the Russian government?

Officially, there isn’t. But there are suspicions of close ties.

One of those sanctioned by the EU was Valery Zakharov, a former member of the Russian state security service and security adviser to President Touadéra.

According to the EU, Zakharov is “a key figure in the Wagner group’s command structure and maintains close ties with the Russian authorities”.

Wagner rose to prominence in 2014, when he fought with pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The group has since become active in the Middle East, as well as in Central and Southern Africa.

It would be funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman with ties to President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Prigozhin has always denied any connection to Wagner.

The Russian government also denies any state involvement in the group while maintaining that it does not exist legally because private military contractors are illegal in Russia.

Where else in Africa does Wagner operate?

Besides Libya, the EU also mentioned Wagner’s mercenary operations in Sudan and Mozambique.

In Sudan, they are said to have participated in the training and protection of officials and mining sites. In Mozambique, Wagner supported the military in its fight against the militant Islamist insurgency in the north.

More recently, Mali, a longtime ally of the West in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel, announced that it wanted to employ around 1,000 Wagner agents to help provide security. This followed a French announcement that it would withdraw around half of its 5,000 troops from the country.

The United States said it was “alarmed” by the prospect of the deployment of the forces of the Wagner group in Mali. He said the presence of the mercenaries would destabilize the region.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said the international community’s interventions had not worked and the country had to consider new options.

Wagner’s potential entry into Mali is a reminder to many observers of how the group began operating in CAR.

