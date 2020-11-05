Vroom! GM Sucks $ 4 Billion in Third Quarter Profits After COVID Plant Closes

General Motors is posting huge numbers in the third quarter, generating $ 4 billion in three-month profits, after a short period of losing money as the spread of COVID-19 shut down all auto factories in the United States.

Automakers have sprinted out of their pandemic lockdown, and GM’s big quarter follows similar performance among Crosstown rivals Ford and Fiat. All three have beaten Wall Street’s sales and profit forecasts.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler reported quarterly profit of $ 1.4 billion. Ford earned $ 2.39 billion, triple Wall Street projections.

While stocks are down for the year, the stocks of all three automakers have jumped in the past three months. Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 6% ahead of the opening bell Thursday.

GM’s adjusted earnings were $ 2.83 per share, easily exceeding Wall Street’s per share projections of $ 1.43, according to a FactSet survey. Revenue of $ 35.5 billion was roughly in line.

The company fell sharply from a second-quarter loss of $ 806 million when restarting factories closed for safety reasons at the start of the pandemic.

Car sales around the world have rebounded strongly, especially in China, which has held back other coronavirus outbreaks. GM’s sales in China jumped 12% in the third quarter, as sales of its Buick and Cadillac brands rose more than 25%.

In the United States, GM’s most profitable market where the pandemic has gone largely unchecked, sales fell 9.9% in the third quarter compared to a year ago.

This is still a dramatic improvement from the 34% drop in sales in the second quarter. And sales have improved sequentially every month over the past quarter, the automaker said – an encouraging trend.

GM’s profits were boosted by more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs, which saw strong sales in the United States during the pandemic. It was the best quarter on record for GM’s Chevrolet Blazer. Sales of the Cadillac XT6 are up 45% in the United States from a year ago. Large pickups also sold well.

GM is also injecting $ 2 billion into its manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to accelerate its transition to producing electric vehicles.