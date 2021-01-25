Volunteering in the decade of action

Young volunteers clean up garbage on the banks of the Yamuna River in India. Credit: UNDP India / Sudhanshu Malhotra

KATHMANDU, Nepal, January 25 (IPS) – Simone Galimberti is co-founder of ENGAGE, a nonprofit NGO in Nepal. He writes about volunteering, social inclusion, youth development and regional integration as a driving force to improve people’s lives. Global Technical Meeting on Volunteering last July, a recent upload to follow helped gather new ideas from experts and practitioners around the world on how to move forward with putting volunteerism at the center of the development agenda.

The main outcome of the July forum, jointly organized by UNV and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, was a new project, the Call to action, aimed at strengthening and reinvigorating the role of volunteering in promoting a better, more equal and more sustainable world.

We now have a new strategic approach that can truly harness the power of volunteering by focusing on innovation, inclusion and informal actions, the latter being a big step forward that recognizes how deeply ingrained the foundations of volunteering are. in so many societies and cultures, especially in less economically developed countries.

There is now also a new impetus to break away from a siled approach that saw volunteering as an “add-on” to an already busy development agenda.

Instead, its complementary role, coupled with balancing local and informal traditions while embracing social innovation, including new data-driven technologies, will now shape a new paradigm of volunteering.

It also recognizes it as a tool for personal and professional development that could benefit those excluded from the benefits of globalization, for example young people out of the labor market and out of school as well as other disenfranchised citizens.

Through the online follow-up conversation enabled by the UNV program, we know that on the ground there are many best practices and such forums help to establish a global community of volunteer advocates who can learn from each other and move the program forward.

Among the glimpses, many developing countries normally seen as “laggards” are rather pioneers in policies, legislation and institutions focused on volunteering.

For example, Nigeria, also thanks to the active role of civil society, has developed a very interesting plan to promote volunteerism across the country.

In Togo, there is a specific law promulgated in 2011 regulating volunteering and since 2014 the National Volunteering Agency in Togo, ANVT, is the national facilitator of volunteering action in the country.

Also in West Africa, Sierra Leone has a network of volunteer promotion agencies while Kenya has a national volunteer service policy and a national volunteer service program promoted directly by the country’s president.

Young volunteers clean up garbage on the banks of the Yamuna River in India. Credit: UNDP India / Sudhanshu Malhotra

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines has one of the strongest “infrastructure” for volunteering while Nepal, another country rich in local forms of self-help, is also working on a policy of volunteering.

Yet despite these positive stories, volunteerism continues to be sidelined and struggles to gain the “notoriety” it deserves in the development agenda.

The fact that the Global Technical Meeting was titled “Re-Imagining Volunteering” is in itself encouraging because, after all, with the launch of the new Decade of Action, we really need to redouble our efforts to revitalize volunteering and not not just as a better and more efficient policy-making tool capable of involving and involving citizens, but also as a way of life to be adopted by more and more people.

In a way, volunteering, or BIG V as I like to call it, should become a new normal, a new way of life that should literally become a natural part of our lives.

It won’t be easy, but we have to give it a big try not only at the political level but also at the local level, better recognizing what already exists while conquering new lands, making volunteering more attractive and appealing to those who do not. ‘have never adopted in life.

Locally, Alice Chadwick and Bianca Fadel in a paper for the International Association for Volunteer Effort, IAVE, which has organized a series of important online discussions over the past 6 months, “Community volunteering should not be a means of implementing externally defined programs, but rather should assume that community volunteers are already designing and delivering responses to challenges based on priorities of their community and in turn build their own resilience ”

They call this approach “supportive solidarity” in which external forms of assistance, including formal volunteering, reinforce rather than erase localized forms of community-centered development. Galina Bodrenekova, a pioneer of volunteering in Russia, underlines the importance of volunteering centers which could be managed by local NGOs but also by local youth clubs.

Affordability and profitability will indeed play a big role if we want to expand these local infrastructures in order to be able to attract new volunteers with new online platforms.

Involving and involving educational institutions at all levels will be essential: while universities could do much more to promote a culture of altruism and solidarity, primary and secondary schools also have a big role to play.

We now need more awareness, visibility and a will to do more.

We also need more resources.

It is certain that the UNV program and the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement have a huge task ahead and hopefully they will receive the much needed support from the international community to scale up their operations and make volunteering a success. natural choice for the majority of the world’s citizens.

Partnerships will be essential as the Global Call to Action recognizes: at local, national and international levels, we need more collaborations, we need more synergies and a stronger marketing ‘plan’ and better to attract more people to the services.

While harnessing traditions already on the ground, we need big companies to step up their game.

Many of them are already promoting corporate volunteering, but we need to do more to create a comprehensive system to strengthen volunteerism everywhere.

National Volunteer Awards, often supported by UNV around the world, should become the ‘grand finale’ of months of joint activities implemented by networks, both formal and informal, engaging local actors keen to promote volunteering. .

Perhaps we need global icons to help leverage volunteerism as one of the best mechanisms to achieve the SDGs and ensure a more resilient and sustainable planet.

There is no challenge that planet Earth faces that cannot be met by also harnessing the skills and creativity of volunteers.

One of the best expressions of this force in action is the ongoing activism for climate action. Perhaps we need partnerships with national and global social media companies who now need to correct many of their practices.

Perhaps we could partner with global broadcasters to feature every December 5th, International Volunteer Day, global best practices and engage the masses.

At the political level, we must strengthen the case of volunteering.

If we are to achieve the SDGs, we need more volunteers so as not to play the role of substitutes for governments, but rather to be on the ground as allies.

This would be one of the best ways to do what we call “localize” the SDGs in the jargon.

Negotiations are underway to decide the format of the High Level Political Forum 2021 where members of the United Nations will voluntarily disclose their national efforts to achieve the SDGs.

There will be a whopping 44 countries, some of them presenting their results and future projects for the first time while others will do so for a second or even third time.

Would it make sense to make it mandatory in these Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs), as these presentations are called, the integration of volunteering contributions into their overall efforts? Some countries are already doing this, but without having received the necessary credit and recognition.

To make the Decade of Action a real success, we need to have stronger volunteerism enabling and fostering systems everywhere, locally and globally.

It really is time to be bold and innovative.

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-galimberti-4b899a3/

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram