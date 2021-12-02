Volunteering: at the heart of the creation of a new social contract

KATMANDU, Nepal, Dec 02 (IPS) – International Volunteer Day, December 5, is not just one of the many internationally observed days that the United Nations commemorates each year.

Its importance is much broader, especially because volunteering can truly become one of the most important tools at our disposal to promote a different development paradigm and overcome all the challenges that the current pandemic has exacerbated.

It is also at the heart of one of the main priorities set by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the creation of a new social contract that can redraw the relations between governments and citizens, finding new places for that people participate in public life, especially from the perspective of new ways of thinking about policy making.

In this sense, volunteering is an agent of change because it is one of the best expressions of civic engagement and it will therefore deserve much more attention and with it, many more resources in order to help resolve the issues. most important issues facing humanity.

This is why the role of United Nations Volunteers, UNV, will be central. As a semi-independent agency, formally part of UNDP, the UNV program can really become a driving force in promoting volunteerism, a concept that includes many activities ranging from self-help and advocacy to direct service delivery.

Over the past two years, the UNV program has undertaken a major exercise to rethink the role of volunteerism. In July 2020, the UNV program, in partnership with the International Federation of the Red Cross / Red Crescent, IFRC, galvanized the global volunteerism community with a major exercise to discuss and define the role of volunteerism in achieving Agenda 2030.

Entitled “Re-imagining Volunteerism”, this event, officially known as the Global Technical Meeting, led to the definition of the Plan of Action to integrate volunteering into the 2030 Agenda, a “framework under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) through which governments, voluntary organizations, United Nations agencies, the private sector, civil society and academia come together to strengthen citizen ownership of the 2030 Agenda and integrate volunteering into national strategies and policies”.

One of its most visible results is the Call to Action, an inspiring document that guides the international community on harnessing the power of volunteerism for the common good.

As part of this ambitious process, UNV has also opened up several community groups to discuss key issues, including, the most recent, just concluded, about ways in which volunteering can become more inclusive and accessible.

The fact that the UNV program opens up and asks for suggestions and ideas is a very important development, an effort that should be recognized and praised. It is also something that has great potential to create a global community of practitioners engaged in the ways in which volunteering can be promoted and extended.

With the end of this year, the UNV program is also set to launch a new multi-year strategic plan and, while details of the new plans are still not disclosed, it is essential that UNV leadership make this process as open. and transparent as possible. .

Open and accessible consultations are one of the best ways for practitioners and social scientists to help shape the next steps of the UNV program.

The future strategic goals of this semi-autonomous agency must be aligned with the comprehensive plan that Secretary-General Guterres launched in September, Our Common Agenda, which is an ambitious set of plans to revitalize multilateralism. One of the key aspects of this plan is the strengthening of the United Nations system of its work and engagement with young people and, therefore, the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy for Youth will be strengthened in years to come and a new youth office will be established.

This is an important development because in the past the UNV program has also played an important role as a focal point for young people in the United Nations, an interesting proposition but also complicated because we know that volunteering transcends the slices of age.

Thus, one of the key questions of the new strategic plan of the UNV program will be how to contribute to strengthening the youth agenda within the United Nations system without alienating other key stakeholders who may still play a role. huge in promoting and implementing volunteering around the world.

Of course, young people can be a vehicle, a bridge to reach other age groups, an idea that is certainly taken into account by the UNV program in its strategic planning process.

At the same time, the UNV program needs to be strengthened and resourced in order to help achieve the SDGs and play a crucial role in defining the boundaries and characteristics of the new social contract.

Additional resources would allow UNV to open more country offices. For example, a country like Indonesia, with a strong culture of volunteerism and a major international player, still does not have a UNV office.

Additional resources will allow the UNV program to experiment with new programs that can promote inclusive forms of volunteering, especially as it is now widely recognized that volunteering can be an equalizer and a tool through which a young person can develop personal leadership. .

It is also critical that the UNV program is able to play a much stronger role as an advocate and champion of volunteerism wherever the UN is active, with the technical expertise and resources to help governments implement volunteering actions in the field, even if specific policies or legislation.

An autonomous, more vocal and stronger UNV will not only need much stronger support from the international community. The issues at stake will also require the UNV program to modernize and become increasingly nimble, flexible, quick and open to local communities.

This will require a change in the working culture as the UNV program reflects many positive aspects of the UN system in terms of professionalism and high standards, but it is also inevitable that it also incorporates the less positive sides that typically characterize organizations. large international organizations.

The changes made in terms of creating community groups to talk and discuss policies can be extended and made easier and more user-friendly. But this is only one aspect that needs to be improved.

In order for the UNV program to expand its role, we need an organization capable of getting out of the “balloon” generally and to some extent inevitably associated with the UN. To some extent, it needs to adopt a sort of start-up culture symbolized by more informality and openness to failure and risk.

In short, a culture of the t-shirt rather than the traditional “McKinsey & Company” dress which almost ended up characterizing the entire UN system.

The United Nations plays a huge and vital role wherever it operates, but it is also known for its complex, often opaque working structures, and a tendency not to be exactly what the concept of “value for money” implies.

In short, bureaucracy and red tape can distort and diminish the important work done globally and UNV could become a forerunner within the wider United Nations community for a much more vibrant work culture.

The upcoming launch of the State of the World’s Volunteering Report will be another important milestone for UNV. Through it, we will have an even fuller understanding of what volunteerism could help achieve if it were strengthened and adopted around the world. The UNV program is a force for good within the international development community.

Its potential is still untapped and to do this we need a bolder, more creative and faster agency that can set the standards for a more effective development system.

Simone galimberti is co-founder of ENGAGE, a non-profit NGO in Nepal. He writes on volunteering, social inclusion, youth development and regional integration as a driving force to improve people’s lives.

